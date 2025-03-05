Middle East Energy Transition: Key Sectors & Companies Driving Decarbonization

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle Eastern power market is predominantly fueled by fossil energy, but renewables are projected to reach 14% of the generation mix by 2035, driven by climate pressures and diversification goals. Despite this progress, the region lags in areas like energy storage, EV adoption, and renewable fuel production. Key technologies, such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen, are being developed to support decarbonization, with the region aiming to become a global key player in low-carbon hydrogen production.



The Middle Eastern power market remains largely driven by fossil fuels, with leading oil and gas producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Iran, and Kuwait. However, renewable energy is poised for significant growth, driven by climate change concerns and diversification strategies, expected to account for 14% of the power generation mix by 2035. Despite this, the region lags globally in energy storage, EV adoption, and renewable fuel production. Key energy transition technologies, including carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen, are being actively developed. CCUS, leveraging the region's fossil fuel production, is expected to play a critical role in decarbonization, with a projected CAGR of 44% from 2025 to 2030. Green hydrogen capacity is expected to grow rapidly at nearly 150% CAGR between 2025 and 2030, though starting from a low base, and by 2028, it is expected to overtake its blue counterpart.



Key Highlights

The Middle Eastern power market continues to be dominated by traditional fossil fuels, with gas-based thermal power still providing 71% of the power generation by 2035.

Renewable technologies are projected to reach a 14% share of the power generation mix by 2035, with solar PV alone accounting for 11%. Abu Dhabi Power Corporation stands out for both its active (5GW) and pipeline (14GW) solar power capacity.

The region's battery energy storage capacity is set to grow at a CAGR of 16% between 2025 and 2030, a far smaller statistic compared to the expected global CAGR of 51% over the same period.

Electric vehicle adoption in the region is currently low, but its EV market is set set to grow rapidly over the coming years, driven by government initiatives, consumer interest, and new model introductions.

The region's CCUS capacity is set to grow at a CAGR of 44% between 2025 and 2030, leveraging its industrial capacity to capture carbon in support of petroleum production and eventually produce large quantities of blue hydrogen, ammonia, and synthetic fuels.

The region's green hydrogen capacity is currently projected to grow at a significant CAGR of nearly 150% between 2025 and 2030, however, this high growth rate is largely due to its currently low active capacity.

Green hydrogen capacity is set to overtake blue hydrogen in 2028.

Report Scope

Middle Eastern climate targets, CO2 emissions, energy potential, leaders in renewable energy and energy storage, renewable energy policies, power consumption and demand, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, energy storage capacity, electric vehicle production, EV population data, upcoming renewable refineries, SAFs, CCUS outlook, upcoming CCS projects, hydrogen policies, upcoming hydrogen capacity by stage, type and end use.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current regional emissions, thermal and renewable capacity and generation share, and identify which countries have implemented net-zero targets or are driving the energy transition in the Middle East.

Assess the renewable energy potential of the Middle East and identify market trends within the industry.

Identify who the leading countries and regional players are in renewable energy capacity and energy transition technologies such as hydrogen and CCUS.

Develop market insight of the major technologies currently in use and proposed for the decarbonisation of the region's industries, as well as the policy framework laid out by the region's governments to accelerate their development and increase their adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Grid and Leaders

Power Outlook & Generation

Net zero targets

CO2 emissions

Power capacity share outlook

Power generation share outlook

Decommissioning and upcoming thermal power

Major players in renewable power

Energy Storage

Middle Eastern countries with energy storage projects and capacity

Electric Vehicles

EV targets

EV forecast growth

Renewable Refineries

SAF capacity and projects

CCUS

CCUS capacity and projects

Largest upcoming projects

Hydrogen

Low-carbon hydrogen active and pipeline capacity

Largest upcoming projects

Intended use sectors

Company Coverage:

Abu Dhabi Power Corp

ACME Cleantech

ACWA Power Co

Qatar Energy

Electricite de France SA

Vinci SA

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Power Construction Corporation of China

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

ADQ

NAMA Holding

Air Products and Chemicals

Marubeni Corp

Arian Mah Taab Gostar

Saudi Power Procurement Company

Alony Hetz Properties

China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

China National Machinery Industry Corp

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Jinko Solar Co Ltd

Trina Solar Co Ltd

Vestas Wind Systems AS

General Electric Co

Envision Energy Ltd

General Electric Co

Siemens Energy AG

Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

Renewable Energy Project Development Office

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

Saudi Electricity Company

Emirates Water and Electricity Company

Masdar

Abu Dhabi National Oil Corp

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Daesung Group Partners Co Ltd

Exxon Mobil

Hanwha Corp

HD Hyundai Co

Itochu Corp

Korea Gas Corp

LG Corp

Samsung C&T Corp

SK Innovation Co Ltd

Sojitz Corp

Sumitomo Corp

ConocoPhillips

Eni SpA

Shell Plc

Total Energies

Lukoil Oil Co

OMV AG

PTT Public Co Ltd

Linde Plc

Schlumberger Ltd

AirCapture

Protostar Group Ltd

Climeworks AG

Mubadala Investment Co

OQ SAOC

Engie SA

POSCO Holdings Inc

Neom Co

Blue Power Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Actis Corp

Fortescue Industries

Electric Power Development Co Ltd

Yamna Ltd

ENEOS Corp

Scatec

Ceer

Togg

M Glory Holding

Doral

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eleuh5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.