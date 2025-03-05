Foodservice in China: How Consumer Trends & Social Dining Are Driving Market Growth - China Foodservice Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2028

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China - The Future of Foodservice to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese profit sector registered a CAGR of 1.6% during 2018-23, reaching sales of CNY6.1 trillion ($866 billion) in 2023. Factors such as economic growth and the recovery of tourism played a major role in stimulating demand at foodservice outlets. Pent-up demand and improved public confidence after the lifting of zero-COVID policy further contributed to growth.

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) was the largest channel in 2023. It registered value sales of CNY4.2 trillion ($597.5 billion). Pub, club & bar registered the steepest growth in terms of the number of transactions during 2018-23.

The profit sector is expected to record a CAGR of 3.1% during 2023-28. Factors such as the government policies, an increase in consumer demand, and a rise in social gatherings will support the growth of the sector.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of China's foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.



This report includes:

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR), Full-Service Restaurant (FSR), coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars - a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next' '.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Report Scope

Macro context:

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Profit sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are quick-service restaurant (QSR), full-service restaurant (FSR), coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained on the next page.

Cost sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Coffee & Tea Shop

Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Healthcare

Education

Military & Civil Defense

Welfare & Services

Company Coverage:

Yum! Brands

Fujian Wallace Food

McDonald's

Pala Catering Management

Ting Hsin International Group

Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain

Inner Mongolia Xiao Wei Yang Chained Food Service

Luckin Coffee

Zhengzhou Liang'an Enterprise

Starbucks

Shenzhen Meixixi Catering Management

Lele Tea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5d1x0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.