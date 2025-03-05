Belarus Construction Sector Forecast: Growth, Trends & Mega-Project Pipeline to 2029 - Belarus Construction Market to Grow 3.9% in 2025

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belarus Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction in Belarus - Country Briefing report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Belarusian construction industry, including:

The Belarusian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Belarusian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

The Belarusian construction industry is forecast to grow in real terms by 3.9% in 2025, owing to investments in the housing, transport infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors. According to the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat), the fixed domestic capital investment grew by 23% year-on-year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2024. Moreover, the average construction contract activity- as a percentage of the corresponding period of the previous year - grew by 7.8% YoY in real terms in January-October 2024.



The Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a Decree in October 2024 to approve important forecast parameters for the country's development in 2025. As per the Decree, GDP is projected to increase by 4.1% in 2025, owing to three related programs - production, export and investment. In 2025, real disposable household income is forecast to grow by 4%, exports of goods and services by 5.4% and investment in the economy by 7.8%. The government plans to continue its policy to curb inflation, with the National Bank and the government setting a target to keep inflation under 5% in 2025.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 2.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure projects. In December 2024, the Belarusian Energy Ministry reported that it is developing a feasibility study for the construction of a third power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP) or a second nuclear power plant in the country; the feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in 2025



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Belarus. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Belarus, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Latest news and developments

Project analytics

Construction Market Data

Risk Profile

