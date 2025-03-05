Blockchain Technology Market Outlook 2025-2030, with Blockchain Market Case Studies for Honeywell Aerospace, SGX, Zug Digital, ING Group and more

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology Market by Use Cases, Business Models, Solutions, Services and Applications in Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2025 - 2030.

The report evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. The report also assesses the prospect of integrating Blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2025 - 2030.

Select Report Findings:

The global blockchain market will experience strong growth with a CAGR of 58.3%, accelerating markets to $306 billion.

Hybrid blockchain is the largest segment with 42% of the total market

Banking and financial services is the largest end use industry with 20% of the total market.

Infrastructure solutions are the largest solution type with 40% of the total market

The USA is the largest country in North America, while Germany, UK, Spain, France, and Italy are major countries in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR of 61.8% during 2025-2030. China, Japan, and India are the major countries in Asia Pacific.

Blockchain Market Dynamics:

Blockchain's transformative potential lies in its robust authentication, authorization, and accounting capabilities, driving significant disruption across diverse industries. This technology, along with related distributed authentication and accounting systems, is poised to reshape Information and Communications Technology (ICT), leading to substantial dis-intermediation.

Lessons learned from FinTech and traditional banking regarding decentralized authentication, clearing, and settlement are readily applicable to telecom and computing challenges. This will benefit numerous sectors, with profound impacts on:

Financial Markets: Investing and trading processes.

Emerging Industries: Legal cannabis and other regulated markets.

Supply Chains: Redefining vendor, customer, and peer relationships.

Blockchain integration will fundamentally alter industry operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. This is evident in the emergence of startups offering blockchain-enabled software and hardware for connected devices, focusing on data encryption, information distribution, and device monetization.

Key Blockchain Areas:

Internet of Things (IoT): Blockchain will be crucial for authenticating and authorizing IoT transactions. Companies like HYPR pioneer decentralized credential approaches, replacing centralized passwords with biometric and password-free solutions, enhancing IoT cybersecurity.

Telecommunications: Blockchain can revolutionize resource identity management, including tracking ownership and custody of assets like telephone numbers. This can significantly improve enterprise identity verification for both voice and data communications.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS): BaaS models will enable widespread adoption and scalability through cloud services. This facilitates the integration of blockchain with other technologies, such as AI in supply chain management (SCM), leading to significant improvements in SCM efficiency.

We see blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies transforming ICT systems and processes. There will also be a substantial impact in terms of business model disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals.

Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing and settlement, will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals.

The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers. We are already starting to see major impacts in shipping, food safety, and various logistics-heavy industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Evolution of the Payment Industry

2.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain

2.3 Blockchain Technology

2.4 Early Blockchain Implementations

2.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis

3. Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace

3.1 Blockchain Types and Stakeholders

3.2 Blockchain Applications

3.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Verticals

3.4 Blockchain in Internet of Things

3.5 Blockchain as a Service

3.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT

3.7 Blockchain to Improve Cybersecurity

3.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis

3.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations

R3cev Blockchain Consortium

Post Trade Distributed Ledger (PTDL) Group

Hyperledger Project

Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)

Cu Ledger

Blockchain Collaborative Consortium

Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA)

Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)

Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA)

Nimbrix Consortium

B3i

3.10 Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals

Japan Exchange Group Blockchain Consortium

Walmart Blockchain for Food Safety

Ubitquity Blockchain in Real Estate

HYPR and Blockchain Biometrics

Whaleclub Trading Supported by Blockchain

EasyBit Expands Bitcoin ATM Network to Vietnam

Blockchain Technology as Medium to Declare Love and Marriage

Bitcoin Boosts Solar Energy Industry

LO3 Energy and Siemens Blockchain for Microgrids

MasterCard Blockchain APIs

ConsenSys and UAE Partnership for Blockchain Projects

People's Bank of China Digital Currency

China Halts Withdrawals of Bitcoin

Huiyin Group Bitcoin Fund

BitFury Group and Blockchain

Reserve Bank of India Blockchain Technology for Trade Applications

YES Bank to Multi-nodal Blockchain Solution for Bajaj Electricals

European Bank Digital Trade Chain

BTL Group to Test Interbit Platform with Energy Companies

BNP Paribas Test Blockchain Based Real-Time Corporate Payments

WISeKey to Establish IoT Blockchain Centre of Excellence

ARK Crew Testnet for Blockchain

ICICI Bank and NBD Blockchain-based Transactions

PAXOS Blockchain for Gold Settlement with Euroclear

Microsoft and BAML Blockchain Improve Trade Finance

Mahindra Group Blockchain Solution with IBM

Chitkara University Blockchain for E-Documents

UBS Expands Blockchain in China

IBM China and UnionPay Permissioned Blockchain Network

IBM and Beijing Energy-Blockchain Labs Use Blockchain for Carbon Trading

European Central Bank and Japan Central Bank Explore Blockchain

OneCoin Enhanced Blockchain

Sompo Japan Use Blockchain for Catastrophe and Weather Derivatives

Tech Bureau and Zaif Bitcoin Exchange

Hitachi and BTMU Utilize Blockchain to Bank Check

Senegal National Digital Currency

Singapore Blockchain for Electronic Payment System

Accenture and Digital Asset Holdings Blockchain Practice

RISE Financial Technologies Post-Trade Blockchain Technology

VISA to Introduce Blockchain Based Solution for Payment Services

Chain Inc. Released Open Source Blockchain Protocol

Colu and Blockchain Based Currencies

DigitalX Partnership with Telefonica

Eris Industries Partners with Ledger to Improve Blockchain Hardware Security

Monax Industries Partnership with Ledger for Blockchain Hardware Security

German Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank Blockchain Trading Prototype

UK Trials Blockchain Welfare Payment System

Santander Blockchain for International Payments

Electron Ethereum Blockchain in UK Energy Sector

Bank of Russia Tests Masterchain

GoCoin Merges with Ziftr

Tunisia National Payment Platform

Digital Asset Acquired Elevence

NASDAQ Blockchain in Private Market with Chain Inc.

AlphaPoint Blockchain Tool for Banks

4. Blockchain Market Dynamics

4.1 Market and Technology Drivers

Increased Blockchain within Traditional Financial Institutions

Digitization for Improved Service Realization and Error Prevention

Cloud-based Service Delivery Models

4.2 Challenges and Opportunities

Security Issues

Regulation and Governance

Mergers and Acquisitions

4.3 Primary Benefits by Industry

4.4 The Framework of Blockchain Value

4.5 Improving Productivity and Quality by Using Blockchain

4.6 Difference between Centralized Databases Blockchains

4.7 Porter Five Forces

5. Blockchain Market Case Study

5.1 Blockchain Asset Management and Real Estate Case Study

5.2 Blockchain Case Study for Government in the UAE

5.3 Honeywell Aerospace creates online parts marketplace with Hyperledger Fabric

5.4 SGX Used Amazon Managed Blockchain for an Innovative Payment Solution

5.5 Zug Digital ID Case Study

5.6 ING Group: KYC System on Blockchain

5.7 Streamlining Efficiency in Logistics with IoT Blockchain

5.8 Palm Oil Industry Case Study Using Blockchain and IoT

6. Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

6.1 Global Market Forecast 2025 - 2030

6.2 Blockchain Markets by Solution 2025 - 2030

6.3 North America Blockchain Technology Markets 2025 - 2030

6.4 Europe Blockchain Technology Markets 2025 - 2030

6.5 Asia Pacific Blockchain Technology Markets 2025 - 2030

6.6 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology Markets 2025 - 2030

6.7 Latin America Blockchain Technology Markets 2025 - 2030

7. Blockchain Vendor Analysis

21, Inc.

Abra, Inc.

Accenture

Alphapoint Corporation

Amazon

Baidu

Bitfury Group

BlockCypher, Inc.

Bloq

BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Coinbase

ConsenSys Systems (ConsenSys)

Credits

Dell Technologies

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Digital Asset Holdings

Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)

DMG Blockchain Solutions

Earthport (Acquired by VISA)

Factom Inc.

Fidelity Investments

Global Arena Holding, Inc.

Holo

HP

HyperLedger

IBM Corporation

Intelygenz

Interstellar, Inc.

IOTA

Libra Services, Inc.

Linux Foundation

Microsoft Corporation

NASDAQ

Overstock

R3

Ripple

TenCent

8. Conclusions and Recommendations

