Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Almanac 2025: Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Almanac 2025: Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis and everything you need to know about the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry.
The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry
- Introduction to the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry
- Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite
- Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles
- Pandora and Spotify Lead in Streaming Music Via Internet Radio but Face Challenge from Apple Music/SiriusXM Tops 33.2 Million Subscribers
- Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales
- Telecom Companies Compete Fiercely Against Cable in the TV, Internet and Telephone Market
- Television Ads Evolve to Face New Challenges, Formats and Streaming Competitors
- Movie Attendance Is Strong/Film Studios Release Quickly to Streaming Services
- Global Internet Market Tops 9.3 Billion Users both Fixed and Wireless
- Entertainment-Based Retailing, including Power Towns
- Newspapers and Magazines Rely on Digital Editions and Apps
- Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers
- Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Games Create Opportunities in the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow
- The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam
- Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $150 Billion Yearly
- Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems
- Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers
- Overview of the Electronic Games Industry
- AI Profoundly Impacts the Entertainment Industry
- OpenAI (ChatGPT), StabilityAI, Anthropic (Claude) and Others Launch Impressive Tools that Generate Text, Art, Code and Smart ChatBots
- The Future of Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry: Disruption, Portability and Consumer Control
The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Statistics
- Entertainment & Media Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Estimated U.S. Information & Entertainment Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017 - 2022
- Estimated U.S. Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Services Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017- 2022
- Personal Consumption Expenditures for Recreation, U.S.: Selected Years, 2016-2023
- Newspaper Publishers: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Periodical Publishers: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Book Publishers: Estimated Sources of Revenue, Inventories & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Motion Picture & Video Industries: Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Television Broadcasting: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Radio Networks & Radio Stations: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Cable & Other Subscription Programming: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2019-2024
- Employment & Earnings in Selected Entertainment & Media Occupations, U.S.: May 2023
- Employment in Selected Information & Entertainment Industries, U.S.: 2018 - October 2024
