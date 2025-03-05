Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Almanac 2025: Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Almanac 2025: Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables



Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis and everything you need to know about the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry.

The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry

Introduction to the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry

Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite

Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles

Pandora and Spotify Lead in Streaming Music Via Internet Radio but Face Challenge from Apple Music/SiriusXM Tops 33.2 Million Subscribers

Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales

Telecom Companies Compete Fiercely Against Cable in the TV, Internet and Telephone Market

Television Ads Evolve to Face New Challenges, Formats and Streaming Competitors

Movie Attendance Is Strong/Film Studios Release Quickly to Streaming Services

Global Internet Market Tops 9.3 Billion Users both Fixed and Wireless

Entertainment-Based Retailing, including Power Towns

Newspapers and Magazines Rely on Digital Editions and Apps

Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Games Create Opportunities in the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow

The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam

Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $150 Billion Yearly

Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems

Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers

Overview of the Electronic Games Industry

AI Profoundly Impacts the Entertainment Industry

OpenAI (ChatGPT), StabilityAI, Anthropic (Claude) and Others Launch Impressive Tools that Generate Text, Art, Code and Smart ChatBots

The Future of Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry: Disruption, Portability and Consumer Control

The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Statistics

Entertainment & Media Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Estimated U.S. Information & Entertainment Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017 - 2022

Estimated U.S. Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Services Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017- 2022

Personal Consumption Expenditures for Recreation, U.S.: Selected Years, 2016-2023

Newspaper Publishers: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Periodical Publishers: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Book Publishers: Estimated Sources of Revenue, Inventories & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Motion Picture & Video Industries: Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.: 2017-2022

Television Broadcasting: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Radio Networks & Radio Stations: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Television Broadcasting: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Cable & Other Subscription Programming: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2019-2024

Employment & Earnings in Selected Entertainment & Media Occupations, U.S.: May 2023

Employment in Selected Information & Entertainment Industries, U.S.: 2018 - October 2024

