Vietnam Butane Import Report 2025-2034: Vietnam's Butane Imports Reached $480M in 2024 – Future Market Outlook & Trends

The world's major butane producers include Canada, Russia, the United States, Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates. The United States is the world's largest butane producer and exporter, with a very significant production advantage in the world; followed by Saudi Arabia, which is the world's largest oil exporter. The oil refining process produces a large amount of butane. As a major oil producer, Saudi Arabia has an advanced oil and gas industry and produces and exports butane on a large scale.



Europe and Asia are the world's major butane consumption areas. Among them, Southeast Asia has a rapid growth in demand for butane as its population grows and industrialization continues to advance, becoming an important region for demand growth.



With the rapid development of Vietnam's economy and the acceleration of industrialization, the size of Vietnam's butane market continues to rise. Butane is widely used in the fields of chemical industry and manufacturing in Vietnam, such as the production of chemicals such as isobutylene and propylene. At the same time, as one of the main components of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), butane is widely used in household and commercial fields, such as home cooking, heating and some industrial uses.



With the advancement of Vietnam's urbanization process and the improvement of living standards, the demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPN) in the Vietnamese market is increasing year by year. Vietnam has certain natural gas and oil resources, which are mainly produced by PetroVietnam and its subsidiaries. Vietnam has several oil refineries and natural gas processing plants, which not only produce oil and natural gas, but also butane. However, due to the rapid growth of butane demand in Vietnam, Vietnam's local butane production is not enough to fully meet market demand, so Vietnam's butane market demand still relies heavily on imported products.



Vietnam's total butane imports in 2023 reached US$321 million. The market demand was even stronger in 2024. From January to November 2024, Vietnam's cumulative butane imports were US$480 million. And it is expected to continue to grow in the next few years.



The main import sources of butane in Vietnam include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Kuwait, Singapore, Qatar and Japan. The UAE is the main import source of butane in Vietnam. The main import sources of butane in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 are the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The main companies exporting butane in Vietnam include BGN Int DMCC, Wanhua Chemical (Singapore) and Vitol Asia. The main importers of butane in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 include Chi Nhanh Tong Cong TY Khi Viet, Hysosung Vina Chemicals, Thang Long LPG and other trading and distribution companies.



With the growth of Vietnam's population and the advancement of industrialization, Vietnam's butane market is expected to continue to grow. Due to the extremely limited local butane production capacity in Vietnam, Vietnam's butane market will still rely on imported products in the next few years, and the main import sources include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the United States.



Report Scope:

The Import and Export of Butane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Butane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Butane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Butane in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Average Import Price of Butane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Butane Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Butane in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Butane in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Butane in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Butane Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Butane in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Butane Imports Market



2 Analysis of Butane Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Butane in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Butane in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Butane in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Butane Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Butane Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 United Arab Emirates

3.2 Saudi Arabia

3.3 United States

3.4 Kuwait

3.5 Singapore

3.6 Qatar



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Butane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

BGN Int DMCC

Wanhua Chemical (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Vitol Asia Pte Ltd.

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Butane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

CHI NHÁNH T?NG CÔNG TY KHÍ

Hyosung Vina Chemicals Co Ltd.

Thang Long LPG Company Limited

6. Monthly Analysis of Butane Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Butane Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Butane Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Butane in Vietnam, 2025-2034



