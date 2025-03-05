Data Center Cooling Market Outlook 2030: Cooling Technologies Evolve for AI & HPC Workloads – Market Report & Future Trends

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market Outlook, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center cooling market is experiencing a substantial surge, with expectations to more than double its current value of USD 15.96 billion in 2024 to over USD 32.92 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.10% from 2025-2030. Increasing demands for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT applications continue to drive this growth, emphasizing the need for more advanced infrastructure capable of handling the heat generated by these powerful technologies.



Innovations in Cooling Technologies



In response to the heat management challenges, the data center industry is witnessing an influx of innovation aimed at enhancing cooling efficiency and sustainability. Cutting-edge solutions such as liquid cooling, AI-driven optimization, and modular designs are transforming the cooling landscape, incorporating more effective techniques like immersion and direct-to-chip cooling. These technological advancements not only support the high thermal loads of contemporary data processing but also align with increasing environmental consciousness and the demand for sustainability within the industry.



Market Drivers and Regulatory Impact



The expansion of data-driven technologies is a primary catalyst in the market, necessitating robust cooling systems to avoid performance interruptions. Furthermore, stringent regulations aiming to reduce energy consumption and emissions are influencing operators to integrate energy-efficient and hybrid cooling strategies. Policies like the European Union’s Ecodesign Directive have established a standardized framework, fostering a market ripe for investment in sustainable and regulatory-compliant solutions.



Challenges: Balancing Cost and Complexity



Despite the optimistic outlook, the data center cooling industry faces hurdles, such as the initial capital outlay and operational expenses of modern cooling technologies, which loom as obstacles for some operators. Integration and scalability challenges also confront data center expansions, as emerging cooling systems often necessitate considerable alterations to existing setups.



Market Trends and Strategic Alliances



Trends indicate a growing adoption of AI and ML for cooling management and an expansion in edge computing, necessitating innovative approaches to cooling for distributed data centers. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key industry players are enhancing their capabilities to answer these emerging needs, ensuring their offerings remain at the industry’s cutting edge.



Leading Segments and Regional Dominance



Room-based cooling solutions continue to lead in the market, preferred for their adaptability and cost-efficiency. The IT and Telecom industry is driving sector-specific growth due to its significant computational demands.

Geographically, North America stands as the market leader, underpinned by technological advancements and a strong investment climate, setting the pace for data center innovations and growth. Industry stakeholders and viewers are encouraged to witness how these trends and drivers are shaping the future of the data center cooling market, influencing both the technological and infrastructural landscape on a global scale.

Report Scope:

Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Region & country wise market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Company Coverage Includes:

Vertiv Energy Private Limited

OTIS Worldwide Corporation

Schneider Electric

Stulz Gmbh

Daikin Industries Limited

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Johnson Controls International Plc

Munters Group AB

Black Box Corporation

Airedale International Air Conditioning Limited

Asetek, Inc.

Coolcentric

Degree Controls, Inc.

Condair Group AG

Chilldyne Inc.

LiquidCool Solutions

CoolIT Systems

Delta Electronics

Alfa Laval Corporate





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/406ki9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.