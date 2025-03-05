Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market Report 2025, with Geodaq, Orica, Sisgeo Latin America SAS, Fugro, Encardio Rite, Hexagon, SGS, Geokon, Applus and Bureau Veritas

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market | Segmentation, Size & Revenue, Value, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Outlook, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast, Companies: Market Forecast By Offering, By End-User And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Colombia's Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring (GI&M) market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, largely driven by an upsurge in construction activities. The construction sector recorded a 17% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q1 2021, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth, up from a marginal 0.1% rise in Q4 2020. This construction boom has created heightened demand for GI&M systems, which are critical for monitoring ground conditions, managing seismic risks, and ensuring safety, stability, and regulatory compliance in large-scale infrastructure projects.



The expansion of Colombia's GI&M market is further accelerated by key infrastructure modernization programs, such as the 5G concession program launched in 2020, focusing on the development of highways, railways, and airports. In addition, the rapidly growing mining sector, which accounted for 19% of foreign direct investment in 2023, continues to fuel demand for geotechnical solutions. Notable projects, including the San Juan, Canaverales, and Papayal mines, are driving the need for advanced GI&M technologies such as inclinometers and piezometers to mitigate risks and ensure stability.



Colombia's Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The construction and infrastructure sectors will remain the primary growth drivers, supported by large-scale projects under the 5G concession program, such as the Pasto-Popayan and Villeta-Guaduas highways, with concession terms of 30 and 29 years, respectively. These initiatives underscore the critical need for extensive geotechnical monitoring to ensure the safe execution and operational efficiency of such projects.



Furthermore, the upcoming expansion of the New Cartagena International Airport, scheduled to commence operations in 2033, will require sophisticated GI&M systems to monitor soil stability, seismic activity, and ground movements, further boosting market demand.

Report Scope



Market Segmentation By Offering

Software segment is projected to grow faster, driven by driven by the increasing use of data analytics, remote monitoring, and cost-efficient SaaS models that offer flexibility and scalability.

Market Segmentation By End User

The construction segment is projected to dominate Colombia's Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring (GI&M) market by 2030, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects such as the 4G and 5G road networks and airport expansions, which are expected to require extensive ground monitoring for safety and stability. The country's seismic vulnerability, with an average of 152 earthquakes per year, further amplifies the need for real-time monitoring in construction projects to mitigate risks.

Key Report Features

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Overview

3.1 Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues, 2021-2031F

3.2 Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Evolution & Trends



6. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Overview, By Offering

6.1. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Offering (2024 & 2031F)

6.1.1. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues, By Software and Services (2021-2031F)

6.1.2. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues,By Hardware (2021-2031F)



7. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Overview, By End User

7.1. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By End-User (2024 & 2031F)

7.1.1. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues, By Construction, (2021-2031F)

7.1.2. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues,By Mining, (2021-2031F)

7.1.3 Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues, By Energy & Power, 2021-2031F

7.1.4 Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas, 2021-2031F



8. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Key Performance Indicators



9. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1. Market Opportunity Assessment, By Offering (2031F)

9.2. Market Opportunity Assessment, By End User (2031F)



10. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape

10.1. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Revenue Share, By Top 3 Companies (2024)

10.2. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

10.3. Colombia Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



11. Company Profiles

Geodaq, Inc.

Orica Limited

Sisgeo Latin America SAS

Fugro

Encardio Rite

Hexagon

SGS S.A.

Geokon

Applus

Bureau Veritas

12. Key Strategic Recommendations



