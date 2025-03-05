Nukik Corporation Applauds Joint Commitment to Arctic Sovereignty and Security by the Government of Nunavut and NTI

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukik Corporation applauds the Government of Nunavut (GN) and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) for including the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link (KHFL) as on of their shared priorities for nation-building infrastructure aimed at enhancing Arctic sovereignty and security.

The announcement underscores the critical importance of strategic infrastructure investments in ensuring the sovereignty of Canada’s Arctic territories. Nukik Corporation, an Inuit-owned organization leading the development of the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link (KHFL), fully supports the collaborative efforts outlined by Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and NTI President Jeremy Tunraluk.

“Inuit communities play a fundamental role in maintaining Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic,” said Kivalliq Inuit Association President, Kono Tattuinee. “We have always been the stewards of the land and waters, and our deep-rooted connection to the Arctic provides a critical foundation for national defence. We strongly support the call for increased investment in multi-purpose infrastructure, such as the much-needed Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link. The project will not only enhance our energy security but also strengthen the social and economic fabric of our communities.”

Nukik and the Kivalliq Inuit Association join the GN and NTI in their call for the Federal Government to use its tools to expedite nation-building projects such as the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link. In addition to enhancing arctic security, these types of projects will make communities stronger by helping to address the infrastructure gap in the region and foster sustainable economic development. This project will connect Nunavut to the rest of Canada with a terrestrial power and fibre-optic line for the very first time and will be the catalyst for a prosperous future.

“Now, more than ever, the federal government must listen to the voices of Inuit leadership and support this transformative project,” said David Kakuktinniq, President of Nukik Corporation. “The strategic nature of the KHFL will help secure the economic potential of Nunavut’s natural resources, including critical minerals and local renewable generation, while supporting the broader goals of Arctic sovereignty and security.”

As a trusted partner in the realization of the Kivalliq region’s socio-economic potential, Nukik Corporation is committed to working with the Government of Nunavut, NTI, and others to ensure that the vision for a thriving, secure, and self-reliant Nunavut becomes a reality.

For more information about Nukik Corporation and the KHFL, please visit www.nukik.ca.

