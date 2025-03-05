Habitat for Humanity GTA Honours Tribute Communities with ‘Developer for Humanity’ Designation

Toronto, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA) is proud to announce that Tribute Communities is the recipient of its prestigious Developer for Humanity designation. Representatives from Habitat GTA presented the honour to Tribute Communities last night at the 2025 Building Industry and Land Development Association Chair’s Dinner.

The Developer for Humanity designation recognizes developers who go above and beyond in partnering with Habitat GTA to deliver affordable homeownership opportunities while also demonstrating parallel commitments to the economic and social well-being of the communities in which they build. The Developer for Humanity designation recognizes Tribute Communities for their exceptional track record in both areas.

Since 2019, Tribute Communities has worked closely with Habitat GTA, supporting its mission to help families build strength, stability and independence by unlocking the benefits of affordable homeownership. Tribute Communities has shown extraordinary generosity and goodwill, having built quality homes for Habitat families across the GTA with significant efforts underway, including:

Nine affordable homes were provided to families as part of its Stanley Condos community in downtown Toronto in 2019.

27 affordable homes to be provided to families as part of its upcoming VuPoint community at Liverpool Rd. & Bayly St. in Pickering.

28 affordable homes proposed to be provided to families as part of its upcoming community at 1636 Charles St. in Whitby.

Once complete, Tribute Communities’ commitment will have made homes possible for 64 families across the GTA--but the extraordinary support does not stop there. Tribute Communities has also supported Habitat GTA in the following ways:

Tribute Communities’ Chief Financial Officer Gus Stavropoulos has been a tireless supporter of Habitat GTA, currently serving the non-profit organization’s Board of Directors. During his time, Gus has played an integral role in sharing his invaluable expertise, helping Habitat GTA navigate a challenging economic climate. He has also been a champion of affordable housing, speaking about his personal story, sharing the impact of Habitat GTA’s work on CP24 and in the community.

Tribute Communities employees have picked up a hammer, having participated in build days over the years, contributing more than 150 volunteer hours, helping to build affordable homes in Toronto and Oshawa.

Tribute Communities provided one of the set locations for the recording of its Making Homes Possible awareness video, a critical part of Habitat GTA’s campaign to raise awareness about its efforts in addressing the housing affordability crisis.

In addition to its support of Habitat GTA, Tribute Communities has made numerous, substantial and impactful charitable contributions to various causes over the years, including:

Last year, Tribute Communities pledged $500,000 to the Scarborough Health Network Foundation to support the expansion of the fracture clinic as part of its Centenary Hospital Emergency Department Redevelopment.

In 2020, Tribute Communities donated $500,000 to the Daily Bread Food Bank, one of the largest single donations to food banks in the region and an especially important contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, when food bank use increased.

In 2021, Tribute Communities donated $2.2 million to Ontario Tech University, consisting of funding for 100 scholarships for students and the donation of the historic Stone House so the location could become a venue for small events and meetings for students.

Acting as a long-time donor to the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation over the years, including providing funds to construct a new birthing center.

Tribute Communities President, Al Libfeld helped create the Durham-based organization Building Industry for Durham Deeds (BIDD), which has raised over $1.7 million for Durham-based charities over the years.

Tribute Communities has been a longtime sponsor of the Tribute Communities Centre, Oshawa’s biggest and most important arena, hosting many major concerts and sporting events over the years. Not only has the Tribute Communities Centre played a key role in acting as a key cultural hub for the city, but the venue itself has hosted numerous fundraising efforts, raising money for local charities.

Quotes

“We are proud to designate Tribute Communities as a Developer for Humanity. Their unwavering commitment to creating affordable homeownership opportunities has changed the lives of dozens of families across the Greater Toronto Area. Tribute Communities’ leadership—both in the homes they help build and the broader impact they have through charitable giving—embodies what it means to be a true community partner. Together, we are addressing the housing affordability crisis and building stronger, more inclusive communities.”

– Ene Underwood, CEO for Habitat for Humanity GTA.

“At Tribute Communities, we believe that building homes goes beyond bricks and mortar—it’s about creating opportunities for families to thrive and fostering vibrant, inclusive neighbourhoods. Our partnership with Habitat GTA reflects our shared commitment to making homeownership more accessible and addressing the urgent need for affordable housing across the GTA. We look forward to continuing this important work together and making a lasting, positive impact in the communities we build."

— Al Libfeld, President, Tribute Communities

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is Greater Toronto’s most recognized provider and advocate of solutions that tackle our region’s housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 26 new communities, empowering more than 650 families. To learn more visit https://habitatgta.ca

About Tribute Communities

Tribute Communities is an award-winning builder with more than 40 years of experience and over 40,000 homes and condominiums built across the GTA. Tribute consistently creates unique high-rise and low-rise communities that are always above industry standards for excellence and design. The company has an outstanding reputation that has been recognized with many top industry awards. Tribute Communities' mission is to provide exceptional quality & value to each of its customers, to be committed to excellence in construction quality & community design, to be good corporate citizens in the communities it builds, and to be the leading home, condominium & apartment builder in the Greater Toronto Area. To learn more visit https://www.tributecommunities.com/

