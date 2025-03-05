QEP Donates Over 60,000 Sponges to Hurricane and Wild Fire Cleanup Efforts

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (“QEP”) has donated over 60,000 premium sponges to support the disaster relief and long-term recovery needs of the Southern California Wild Fires as well as the ongoing efforts of the Helene and Milton Hurricane cleanup. “Two truckloads are headed out to our nonprofit partners Delivering Good and Convoy of Hope,” Len Gould, QEP President and Chief Executive Officer said. “We know our Best-In-Class Sponges could address an essential need on frontlines of recovery.”

The sponges are heading to impacted areas where needed the most. Delivering Good, based in New York, New York partners with more than 800 local nonprofit groups across the US to ensure the products provided get to the people impacted by disaster and humanitarian crisis. Convoy of Hope based in Springfield, Missouri is a nonprofit organization that supports disaster relief and an assortment of anti-poverty programs. They focus on distributing essential emergency supplies as well as providing long-term to help people rebuild and recover.

Additionally, another1,000+ sponges are being sent directly to the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is the second largest in the nation serving more than 425,000 students. Their Maintenance & Operations Department has been very busy with emergency calls resulting from the wildfire recovery.

When QEP reached out to their freight partners to help mitigate the cost of shipping, ATS Logistics based in Cincinnati, Ohio immediately responded by donating the full cost of freight. When asked about their commitment, Ryan Burke, Vice President, ATS Logistics commented, “We are happy to donate our services in this worthwhile endeavor. We saw that QEP was stepping up and we wanted to partner with them to help.”

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional distributors. QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with other facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Please visit our website at www.qep.com.

Contact:

QEP Co., Inc.

Leslie Del Pozo

VP Marketing Communications

Phone Number: 561-994-5550

Email: ldelpozo@qep.com