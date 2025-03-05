Natural Alternatives International and CarnoSyn® Brands Publish Clinical Research Demonstrating TriBsyn™ Delivering Exceptional Bioavailability, Increased Efficiency and Paresthesia Elimination

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) and CarnoSyn® Brands today announced the publication of positive clinical trial results in the journal Food Hydrocolloids for Health showing that TriBsyn™ supplementation led to significantly greater bioavailability and efficiency of beta-alanine along with the elimination of paresthesia, a common beta-alanine side effect.

Study Highlights:

TriBsyn™ is an encapsulated low-dose β-alanine complex.

TriBsyn™ increased plasma β-alanine 4.5-fold compared to conventional β-alanine.

TriBsyn™ achieved high plasma concentrations without the sensation of paresthesia.



TriBsyn™ is a carnosine booster derived from CarnoSyn® beta-alanine and formulated using proprietary Hydro Oleo technology. This patent-pending formulation provides higher bioavailability and higher potency, enabling efficacious dosages at lower volumes while effectively eliminating paresthesia. The advanced formulation enables absorption through multiple pathways, including direct cellular uptake and traditional gastrointestinal routes, allowing for superior delivery at both the cellular and systemic levels. Adequate availability of beta-alanine is critical for maintaining muscle and promoting cognitive well-being. Efficacious doses of beta-alanine are often associated with harmless but generally uncomfortable symptoms of paresthesia, discouraging adherence to supplementation.

This study aimed to evaluate the bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability of a 400 mg Hydro Oleo encapsulated beta-alanine complex (TriBsyn™) specifically designed to reduce paresthesia. A randomized, double-blind, single-dose, three-treatment, three-way crossover oral bioavailability study was conducted in healthy older adults under fasting conditions. The study compared TriBsyn™ with low (400 mg) and high (1200 mg) doses of conventional beta-alanine. TriBsyn™ (400 mg) achieved a nearly 4.5-fold and 1.3-fold increase in circulating beta-alanine plasma concentrations compared to 400 mg and 1200 mg of conventional beta-alanine, respectively.

Using metrics such as the Visual Analogue Score (VAS) and Qualitative Light Symptoms Inventory (QLSI), sensory side effects were assessed. No paresthesia or adverse effects were reported in the TriBsyn™ group, while the conventional beta-alanine groups exhibited increasing paresthesia with dose. TriBsyn™ (400 mg beta-alanine) recorded a VAS score of 0.62 (indicating almost absent symptoms), whereas conventional β-alanine (400 mg) and conventional β-alanine (1200 mg) scored 2.02 and 4.01 respectively. These results highlight the reduced sensory discomfort in the TriBsyn™ group, despite its higher bioavailability.

“The TriBsyn™ clinical trial results clearly showed the elimination of paresthesia and an increased pharmacokinetic efficiency, confirming enhanced delivery and exceptional bioavailability,” said Ken Wolf, President and COO of Natural Alternatives International. “With its advanced Hydro Oleo technology and carnosine-boosting effects, TriBsyn™ provides scientifically proven claims to improve muscle vitality, muscle working capacity, and cognitive performance. It truly sets a new standard in beta-alanine supplementation and helps fill the gap for healthy aging and wellness solutions—especially for the active aging population, GLP-1 users, and those with plant-based diets.”

