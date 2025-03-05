GraniteShares ETFs Announces Name Change and Investment Objectives on some of its Short and Leveraged ETFs

New York, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced plans to amend the names and leverage factors for some of its short and leverage ETFs (the “Funds”). The change in leverage factor results in a modification of the investment strategy.

Effective May 04, 2025, the Funds will aim to replicate +2, -2 or -1 times the daily variations of their underlying stocks. One of the Funds already trades on the NASDAQ. The Fund’s CUSIP and ticker are not expected to change.

TICKER SYMBOL CURRENT FUND NAME NEW FUND NAME CURRENT LEVERAGE FACTOR* NEW LEVERAGE FACTOR* AMCL(1) GraniteShares 1x Short AMC Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long AMC Daily ETF -100 % 200 % ARML(1) GraniteShares 1x Short ARM Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long ARM Daily ETF -100 % 200 % GMEL(1) GraniteShares 1x Short GME Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long GME Daily ETF -100 % 200 % MSTP(1) GraniteShares 1x Short MSTR Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long MSTR Daily ETF -100 % 200 % CONI(2)(3) GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF -100 % -200 % TSS(2) GraniteShares 1.25x Short TSLA Daily ETF GraniteShares 1x Short TSLA Daily ETF -125 % -100 %





CURRENT

FUND NAME CURRENT INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE NEW INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE





GraniteShares 1x Short AMC Daily ETF (1) The Fund seeks daily inverse investment results of -1 time (-100%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC). The Fund seeks daily investment results of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC). GraniteShares 1x Short ARM Daily ETF (1) The Fund seeks daily inverse investment results of -1 time (-100%) the daily percentage change of the ADR of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). The Fund seeks daily investment results of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the ADR of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). GraniteShares 1x Short GME Daily ETF (1) The Fund seeks daily inverse investment results of 1 time (-100%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). The Fund seeks daily investment results of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). GraniteShares 1x Short MSTR Daily ETF (1) The Fund seeks daily inverse investment results of 1 time (-100%) the daily percentage change of the common stock MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR). The Fund seeks daily investment results of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR). GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (2), (3) The Fund seeks daily inverse investment results of -1 time (-100%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN). The Fund seeks daily inverse investment results of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN). GraniteShares 1.25x Short TSLA Daily ETF (2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.25 times (-125%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1 time (-100%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA).

(1) Issued under the registration statement dated October 25, 2024

(2) Issued under the registration statement dated October 18, 2024

(3) Fund currently traded on NASDAQ

Capitalized terms and certain other terms used in this Supplement, unless otherwise defined in this Supplement, have the meanings assigned to them in the Prospectus.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City.

GraniteShares current ETF offering is presented below:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF AMDL AMD 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF AMDS AMD 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF AMZZ Amazon 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF CONI Coinbase 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF CRWL CrowdStrike 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF DLLL Dell 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF INTW Intel 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF MSFL Microsoft 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF INTW Micron Technology 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF PTIR Palantir 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Short QCOM Daily ETF QCML Qualcomm 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSLR Tesla 0.95 % GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD Tesla 0.95 % GraniteShares 2x Short TSM Daily ETF TSMU Taiwan Semiconductor 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Short UBER Daily ETF UBRL Uber 1.30%/1.50 %





ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF TQQY Income on Nasdaq-100 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF YSPY Income on S&P 500 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF TSYY Income on TSLA 0.99%/1.15 %





ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17 % GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25 % GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19 % GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50 % GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF DRUP U.S. Large Cap 0.60 %

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit www.graniteshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by more traditional mutual funds.

PRINCIPAL FUND RISKS (see the Prospectus for more information)

GraniteShares Leveraged Long and Inverse Daily ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The funds seek daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. The funds pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the funds are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the fund magnifies the performance of the underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect the fund return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security. Investors who do not understand the Funds, or do not intend to actively manage their funds and monitor their investments, should not buy the Funds. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by traders and sophisticated investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily inverse and/or leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and/or short sales and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day. The Funds track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification that most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds offer. Although the Funds will be listed and traded on an exchange, an investment in a Fund may not be suitable for every investor. The Funds pose risks that are unique and complex.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

THE FUNDS AREDISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBIUTORS, INC. GRANITESHRES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC