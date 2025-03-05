Climb Global Solutions Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

FY 2024 Net Income up 51% to $18.6 Million or $4.06 per share; Adjusted Net Income up 64% to $24.0 Million or $5.26 per share; Adjusted EBITDA up 61% to $39.6 Million

Q4 & FY 2024 Net Sales, Gross Profit, Net Income, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Increase to Record Levels

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 51% to $161.8 million.

Net income increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 75% to $16.1 million.

Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 52% to $605.0 million. Distribution segment gross billings increased 57% to $582.0 million, and Solutions segment gross billings decreased 9% to $23.0 million.



FY 2024 Summary vs. FY 2023

Net sales increased 32% to $465.6 million.

Net income increased 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 61% to $39.6 million.

Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 42% to $1.8 billion. Distribution segment gross billings increased 44% to $1.7 billion, and Solutions segment gross billings increased 7% to $89.8 million.



Management Commentary

“Our fourth quarter performance capped off an exceptional 2024, marking another year of record results across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster. “Throughout the year, we evaluated over 120 vendors and signed agreements with only 13 of them, demonstrating our commitment to partnering with the most innovative technologies in the market. We also added scale and expertise to our North America operations through the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (“DSS”), which was immediately accretive to earnings. I’m proud of our team’s hard work in generating double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and Europe, reinforcing our commitment to deepening relationships with our partners across our global footprint.

“Looking ahead, we have a solid foundation in place to continue driving strong organic growth while further improving operating leverage through the implementation of our ERP system. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can enhance our service and solutions offerings, as well as expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and overseas. These initiatives, coupled with our demonstrated track record of execution and a robust balance sheet, will enable us to deliver on our organic and inorganic growth initiatives in 2025.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 28, 2025, Climb’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 51% to $161.8 million compared to $106.8 million for the same period in 2023. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS on July 31, 2024. In addition, gross billings in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 52% to $605.0 million compared to $397.0 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 48% to $31.2 million compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DSS.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.1 million compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago period. DSS represented $2.2 million of the increase. SG&A as a percentage of gross billings decreased to 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.1% in the year-ago period.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. Net income was impacted by a $2.5 million charge related to a change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration associated with Spinnakar Limited. Adjusted net income increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 75% to $16.1 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased 780 basis points to 51.5% compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2023.

On December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $29.8 million compared to $36.3 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $9.3 million during this period. The decrease in cash was primarily attributed to $20.4 million of cash paid at closing for the acquisition of DSS, as well as the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $0.8 million of outstanding debt on December 31, 2024, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Key Operational Metric

Gross Billings

Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, includes amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,778 $ 36,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $588 and $709, respectively 341,597 222,269 Inventory, net 2,447 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,874 6,755 Total current assets 380,696 269,060 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 12,853 8,850 Goodwill 34,924 27,182 Other intangibles, net 36,550 26,930 Right-of-use assets, net 1,965 878 Accounts receivable long-term, net 1,174 797 Other assets 824 1,077 Deferred income tax assets 193 324 Total assets $ 469,179 $ 335,098 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 370,397 $ 249,648 Lease liability, current portion 654 450 Term loan, current portion 560 540 Total current liabilities 371,611 250,638 Lease liability, net of current portion 1,685 879 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,723 5,554 Term loan, net of current portion 191 752 Non-current liabilities 381 2,505 Total liabilities 378,591 260,328 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,601,302 and 4,573,448 shares outstanding , respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 37,977 34,647 Treasury stock, at cost, 683,198 and 711,052 shares, respectively (13,337 ) (12,623 ) Retained earnings 68,787 53,215 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,892 ) (522 ) Total stockholders' equity 90,588 74,770 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 469,179 $ 335,098





CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 465,607 $ 352,013 $ 161,760 $ 106,783 Cost of sales 374,527 287,766 130,513 85,713 Gross profit 91,080 64,247 31,247 21,070 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,508 44,330 17,075 12,400 Depreciation & amortization expense 4,269 2,798 1,336 864 Acquisition related costs 2,311 629 1,110 352 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 63,088 47,757 19,521 13,616 Income from operations 27,992 16,490 11,726 7,454 Interest, net 917 927 162 168 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (273 ) (636 ) 415 (536 ) Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration (3,618 ) - (2,466 ) - Income before provision for income taxes 25,018 16,781 9,837 7,086 Provision for income taxes 6,408 4,458 2,847 1,840 Net income $ 18,610 $ 12,323 $ 6,990 $ 5,246 Income per common share - Basic $ 4.06 $ 2.72 $ 1.52 $ 1.15 Income per common share - Diluted $ 4.06 $ 2.72 $ 1.52 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 4,465 4,401 4,485 4,427 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 4,465 4,401 4,485 4,427 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1): Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,610 $ 12,323 $ 6,990 $ 5,246 Provision for income taxes 6,408 4,458 2,847 1,840 Depreciation and amortization 4,269 2,798 1,336 864 Interest expense 335 264 69 170 EBITDA 29,622 19,843 11,242 8,120 Share-based compensation 4,070 4,148 1,260 726 Acquisition related costs 2,311 629 1,110 352 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 3,618 - 2,466 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,621 $ 24,620 $ 16,078 $ 9,198 Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Components of interest, net 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms $ (34 ) $ (50 ) $ (11 ) $ (9 ) Interest income (1,218 ) (1,141 ) (220 ) (329 ) Interest expense 335 264 69 170 Interest, net $ (917 ) $ (927 ) $ (162 ) $ (168 )

(1) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, interest, acquisition related costs and change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.





The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (2): Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,610 $ 12,323 $ 6,990 $ 5,246 Acquisition related costs, net of income taxes 1,733 472 833 264 One-time CEO stock grant - 1,796 - - Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 3,618 - 2,466 - Adjusted net income $ 23,961 $ 14,591 $ 10,289 $ 5,510 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted $ 5.26 $ 3.24 $ 2.26 $ 1.21

(2) We define adjusted net income as net income excluding acquisition related costs, net of income taxes, the stock compensation expense recognized for the one-time CEO stock grant, and the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income and adjusted net income per common share as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income and adjust net income per common share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of adjusted net income has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted net income, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The table below presents the operational metric of gross billings by segment (3): Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Distribution gross billings $ 1,695,538 $ 1,176,866 $ 581,963 $ 371,673 Solutions gross billings 89,764 83,516 23,045 25,370 Total gross billings $ 1,785,302 $ 1,260,382 $ 605,008 $ 397,043

(3) Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, include amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.