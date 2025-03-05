Climb Global Solutions Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

FY 2024 Net Income up 51% to $18.6 Million or $4.06 per share; Adjusted Net Income up 64% to $24.0 Million or $5.26 per share; Adjusted EBITDA up 61% to $39.6 Million

Q4 & FY 2024 Net Sales, Gross Profit, Net Income, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Increase to Record Levels

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

  • Net sales increased 51% to $161.8 million.
  • Net income increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 75% to $16.1 million.
  • Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 52% to $605.0 million. Distribution segment gross billings increased 57% to $582.0 million, and Solutions segment gross billings decreased 9% to $23.0 million.

FY 2024 Summary vs. FY 2023

  • Net sales increased 32% to $465.6 million.
  • Net income increased 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 61% to $39.6 million.
  • Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 42% to $1.8 billion. Distribution segment gross billings increased 44% to $1.7 billion, and Solutions segment gross billings increased 7% to $89.8 million.

Management Commentary

“Our fourth quarter performance capped off an exceptional 2024, marking another year of record results across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster. “Throughout the year, we evaluated over 120 vendors and signed agreements with only 13 of them, demonstrating our commitment to partnering with the most innovative technologies in the market. We also added scale and expertise to our North America operations through the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (“DSS”), which was immediately accretive to earnings. I’m proud of our team’s hard work in generating double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and Europe, reinforcing our commitment to deepening relationships with our partners across our global footprint.

“Looking ahead, we have a solid foundation in place to continue driving strong organic growth while further improving operating leverage through the implementation of our ERP system. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can enhance our service and solutions offerings, as well as expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and overseas. These initiatives, coupled with our demonstrated track record of execution and a robust balance sheet, will enable us to deliver on our organic and inorganic growth initiatives in 2025.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 28, 2025, Climb’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 51% to $161.8 million compared to $106.8 million for the same period in 2023. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS on July 31, 2024. In addition, gross billings in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 52% to $605.0 million compared to $397.0 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 48% to $31.2 million compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DSS.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.1 million compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago period. DSS represented $2.2 million of the increase. SG&A as a percentage of gross billings decreased to 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.1% in the year-ago period.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. Net income was impacted by a $2.5 million charge related to a change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration associated with Spinnakar Limited. Adjusted net income increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 75% to $16.1 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased 780 basis points to 51.5% compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2023.

On December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $29.8 million compared to $36.3 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $9.3 million during this period. The decrease in cash was primarily attributed to $20.4 million of cash paid at closing for the acquisition of DSS, as well as the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $0.8 million of outstanding debt on December 31, 2024, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Climb management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448
International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708
Conference ID: CLIMB
Webcast: Climb’s Q4 & FY 2024 Conference Call

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Key Operational Metric

Gross Billings

Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, includes amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
     
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
     
ASSETS
     
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents$29,778  $36,295 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $588 and $709, respectively 341,597   222,269 
 Inventory, net 2,447   3,741 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,874   6,755 
Total current assets 380,696   269,060 
     
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 12,853   8,850 
Goodwill 34,924   27,182 
Other intangibles, net 36,550   26,930 
Right-of-use assets, net 1,965   878 
Accounts receivable long-term, net 1,174   797 
Other assets 824   1,077 
Deferred income tax assets 193   324 
     
Total assets$469,179  $335,098 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
     
Current liabilities   
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$370,397  $249,648 
 Lease liability, current portion 654   450 
 Term loan, current portion 560   540 
Total current liabilities 371,611   250,638 
     
 Lease liability, net of current portion 1,685   879 
 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,723   5,554 
 Term loan, net of current portion 191   752 
 Non-current liabilities 381   2,505 
     
Total liabilities 378,591   260,328 
     
     
Stockholders' equity   
 Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares   
 issued, and 4,601,302 and 4,573,448 shares outstanding , respectively 53   53 
 Additional paid-in capital 37,977   34,647 
 Treasury stock, at cost, 683,198 and 711,052 shares, respectively (13,337)  (12,623)
 Retained earnings 68,787   53,215 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,892)  (522)
Total stockholders' equity 90,588   74,770 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$469,179  $335,098 
     


CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
   Year ended Three months ended
   December 31, December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023 
          
Net Sales $465,607  $352,013  $161,760  $106,783 
          
Cost of sales  374,527   287,766   130,513   85,713 
          
Gross profit  91,080   64,247   31,247   21,070 
          
Selling, general and administrative expenses  56,508   44,330   17,075   12,400 
Depreciation & amortization expense  4,269   2,798   1,336   864 
Acquisition related costs  2,311   629   1,110   352 
Total selling, general and administrative expenses  63,088   47,757   19,521   13,616 
          
Income from operations  27,992   16,490   11,726   7,454 
          
Interest, net  917   927   162   168 
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain  (273)  (636)  415   (536)
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration  (3,618)  -   (2,466)  - 
Income before provision for income taxes  25,018   16,781   9,837   7,086 
Provision for income taxes  6,408   4,458   2,847   1,840 
          
Net income $18,610  $12,323  $6,990  $5,246 
          
Income per common share - Basic $4.06  $2.72  $1.52  $1.15 
Income per common share - Diluted $4.06  $2.72  $1.52  $1.15 
          
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 4,465   4,401   4,485   4,427 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 4,465   4,401   4,485   4,427 
          
Dividends paid per common share $0.68  $0.68  $0.17  $0.17 
          
          
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)    
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)        
          
The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1):
          
   Year ended Three months ended
   December 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023 
          
Net income $18,610  $12,323  $6,990  $5,246 
 Provision for income taxes  6,408   4,458   2,847   1,840 
 Depreciation and amortization  4,269   2,798   1,336   864 
 Interest expense  335   264   69   170 
EBITDA  29,622   19,843   11,242   8,120 
 Share-based compensation  4,070   4,148   1,260   726 
 Acquisition related costs  2,311   629   1,110   352 
 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration  3,618   -   2,466   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $39,621  $24,620  $16,078  $9,198 
          
          
   Year ended Three months ended
   December 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
Components of interest, net  2024   2023   2024   2023 
          
 Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms $(34) $(50) $(11) $(9)
 Interest income  (1,218)  (1,141)  (220)  (329)
 Interest expense  335   264   69   170 
Interest, net $(917) $(927) $(162) $(168)
          

(1) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, interest, acquisition related costs and change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (2):
          
   Year ended Three months ended
  December 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
          
 Net income $18,610 $12,323 $6,990 $5,246
 Acquisition related costs, net of income taxes  1,733  472  833  264
 One-time CEO stock grant  -  1,796  -  -
 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration  3,618  -  2,466  -
 Adjusted net income $23,961 $14,591 $10,289 $5,510
          
 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted $5.26 $3.24 $2.26 $1.21
              

(2) We define adjusted net income as net income excluding acquisition related costs, net of income taxes, the stock compensation expense recognized for the one-time CEO stock grant, and the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income and adjusted net income per common share as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income and adjust net income per common share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of adjusted net income has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted net income, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The table below presents the operational metric of gross billings by segment (3):
          
   Year ended Three months ended
  December 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
          
 Distribution gross billings $1,695,538 $1,176,866 $581,963 $371,673
 Solutions gross billings  89,764  83,516  23,045  25,370
 Total gross billings $1,785,302 $1,260,382 $605,008 $397,043
          

(3) Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, include amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.