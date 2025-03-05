Amplify Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results, Year-End 2024 Proved Reserves, Juniper Capital Acquisition Update and Standalone Full-Year 2025 Guidance

HOUSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify,” the “Company,” “us,” or “our”) announced today its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, year-end 2024 proved reserves, Juniper Capital (“Juniper”) acquisition update and full-year 2025 standalone guidance for the Company.

Key Highlights

2025 strategic initiatives include: Completing the previously announced transformational combination with certain Juniper portfolio companies which own substantial oil-weighted producing assets and significant leasehold interests in the DJ and Powder River Basins (the “Transaction”) and integrating such assets into our operations Continuing the Beta development program with six completions planned for 2025 including the C-48 and the A-45 which were deferred from the 2024 program Expanding Magnify Energy Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amplify (“Magnify”), to enhance Amplify’s competitive advantage in operating our mature assets located in East Texas and Oklahoma Creating incremental value in East Texas by monetizing portions of our portfolio and/or participating in joint development opportunities focused within the Haynesville formation

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company: Achieved average total production of 18.5 MBoepd Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $12.5 million and a net loss of $7.4 million Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $21.8 million and Adjusted Net Income of $5.1 million Generated $2.9 million of free cash flow Completed the sale of undeveloped Haynesville acreage in East Texas for $1.4 million

For full-year 2024, the Company: Achieved average total production of 19.5 MBoepd Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $51.3 million and net income of $12.9 million Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $103.0 million and Adjusted Net Income of $35.8 million Generated $18.0 million of free cash flow Renegotiated prior surety bonds and reduced sinking fund payments by approximately $7.0 million per year Initiated development drilling program at Beta, with the completion of two wells, which outperformed type curves Generated $3.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA at Magnify Renegotiated the iodine contract in Oklahoma, increasing annual Adjusted EBITDA by $2.4 million

Amplify’s year-end 2024 total proved reserves, utilizing Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pricing of $75.48/Bbl for oil and NGLs and $2.13/MMBtu for natural gas, totaled 93 MMBoe and had a PV-10 value of approximately $736 million

As of December 31, 2024, Amplify had $127.0 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility Net Debt to Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) Adjusted EBITDA of 1.2x 1





(1) Net debt as of December 31, 2024, consisting of $127 MM outstanding under its revolving credit facility with ~$0.0 MM of cash and cash equivalents, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In early 2024, we told stakeholders that 2024 had the potential to be a transformative year for the Company, and we believe that we delivered on that expectation throughout the year. The recently announced transaction with Juniper Capital expands our operations into the DJ and Powder River Basins, increases our scale, operating efficiency and margins, improves our inventory of attractive drilling locations, and provides us with a new core area for potential M&A activity. The transaction also resulted in a new long-term partnership with Juniper Capital, who have a long history of delivering substantial value to shareholders. At Beta, we safely and successfully initiated a drilling program, which has increased our confidence regarding the future inventory of the field and has enabled us to expand our development plans for this prolific asset in 2025 and beyond.”

Mr. Willsher continued, “While we have focused our attention and resources on these two significant initiatives, our team has also delivered value to stockholders by pursuing opportunities to reduce operating expenses and maximize the value of our existing asset base. For example, Magnify Energy Services, our wholly owned subsidiary that provides oilfield services to Amplify-operated wells, expanded meaningfully in scope, realizing a significant increase in revenue and efficiency and reducing operating costs in East Texas and Oklahoma. We also renegotiated several existing contracts, like our iodine extraction contract, to receive improved economics. Although smaller in scope, these efforts have demonstrated management’s commitment to identifying areas to improve our operations and deliver value to stockholders. On the value maximizing front, we were able to monetize a portion of our acreage with Haynesville rights for several million dollars, while retaining an interest to realize upside value.”

Mr. Willsher concluded, “We believe that our strategic and operational accomplishments in 2024 set the foundation for Amplify’s future and that in 2025 we will begin to capitalize on the growth potential of this significantly enhanced asset base. By delivering on our 2025 strategic initiatives, we believe we can create immediate and long-term value for Amplify’s stockholders.”

Juniper Capital Rocky Mountain Assets Update

On January 15, 2025, Amplify announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately held Juniper to combine with certain Juniper portfolio companies owning assets and leasehold interests in the DJ and Powder River Basins. Such portfolio companies are oil-weighted and include approximately 287,000 net acres. We expect to close the acquisition in the second quarter of 2025. Amplify has provided more information on the portfolio companies and their assets and the value potential of the Transaction in its latest investor presentation, available on its investor relations website.

On March 4, 2025, a definitive proxy statement was filed providing additional details on the Transaction. A special meeting of stockholders, to be held virtually, has been scheduled for April 14, 2025, at 9:00 am Central Time, where stockholders of record as of March 3, 2025 can vote to approve the issuance of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”) (as described in more detail in the definitive proxy statement) in connection with the Transaction. In order to virtually attend, stockholders must register in advance at www.cesonlineservices.com/ampysm_vm prior to April 13, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. More information can be found in the definitive proxy statement on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website, www.amplifyenergy.com, under the Investor Relations section. Upon approval from our stockholders of the issuance of Common Stock and the resulting closing of the Transaction, Amplify and Juniper are expected to own approximately 61% and 39%, respectively, of the combined company’s outstanding equity.

In anticipation of closing, Amplify is currently working with Juniper and its portfolio companies on integrating the Juniper assets into the Amplify organization. Furthermore, the Company expects to refinance a substantial portion of its outstanding debt and approximately $133 million in principal amount of the portfolio companies’ outstanding debt prior to closing the Transaction. Amplify intends to update the market with developments of the Transaction as they progress.

East Texas Haynesville Monetization Update

Starting in 2024, several operators expressed increased interest in buying or partnering with Amplify on our East Texas Haynesville interests. In December 2024, Amplify monetized ninety percent (90%) of its interests in certain units with Haynesville rights in Panola and Shelby Counties, while retaining a ten percent (10%) working interest and the ability to participate in any well drilled within the boundary of such units. Upon closing, such transaction generated approximately $1.4 million in proceeds.

In January 2025, Amplify completed a second transaction with a separate counterparty. Amplify sold ninety percent (90%) of its interest in certain units with Haynesville rights in Harrison County, Texas, in addition to 11 gross operated wells. This transaction also established an Area of Mutual Interest (“AMI”) with the counterparty covering 10,000 gross acres. Amplify retained a ten percent (10%) working interest in the units it divested and purchased a ten percent (10%) working interest in the counterparty’s acreage. Amplify generated net proceeds of $6.2 million from these transactions and estimates the AMI has more than 30 potential gross drilling locations.

2024 Year-End Proved Reserve Update

The Company’s estimated proved reserves at SEC pricing for year-end 2024 totaled 93.0 MMBoe, which consisted of 82.2 MMBoe of proved developed reserves and 10.8 MMBoe of proved undeveloped reserves. Proved developed reserves were lower year-over-year, primarily due to lower SEC pricing for oil and natural gas, which fell from $78.22 to $75.48 for oil and from $2.64 to $2.13 for natural gas, and the impact of 2024 production roll-off. Total proved reserves were comprised of 44% oil, 19% NGLs, and 37% natural gas.

At year-end 2024, Amplify’s total proved reserves and proved developed reserves had PV-10 values of approximately $736 million and $507 million, respectively, using SEC pricing. Proved developed reserve value at Bairoil was lower than 2023 due to a combination of SEC pricing, production performance and higher operating cost assumptions due to significant increases in regulated electricity rates. Proved undeveloped reserves have increased materially as a result of the successful 2024 Beta development program, with the Company adding 23 additional locations and approximately $200 million in PV-10 value. The initial production rates for the two Beta wells brought on-line in 2024 exceeded the type-curves included in our year-end reserve report, and Amplify will consider increasing the type curve assumptions for Beta development wells after evaluating results from the 2025 development program. Detail on the Company’s reserves by asset is provided in the table below. Additionally, Amplify has provided more information on its Beta development program and the substantial value potential of the field in its latest investor presentation, available on its investor relations website.

Estimated Net Reserves1 Region MMBoe % Oil and NGL Proved Developed PV-10 Proved Undeveloped PV-10 Total Proved PV-10 (in millions) Beta 19.1 100% $144 $214 $358 Oklahoma 27.0 46% 138 - 138 Bairoil 16.4 100% 118 - 118 East Texas/ North Louisiana 28.0 30% 75 4 79 Eagle Ford (Non-op) 2.5 90% 32 11 43 Total 93.0 63% $507 $229 $736





(1) Amplify’s year-end 2024 total proved reserves, utilizing SEC pricing of $75.48/Bbl for oil and NGLs and $2.13/MMBtu for natural gas.

Amplify’s reserves estimates were prepared by its third-party independent reserve consultant, Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc.

Key Financial Results

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $7.4 million. The net loss was primarily attributable to a non-cash unrealized loss on commodity derivatives during the period. Excluding the impact of the non-cash unrealized loss on commodity derivatives in addition to other one-time impacts, Amplify generated Adjusted Net Income of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million, a decrease of approximately $3.7 million from $25.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower realized oil prices (net of hedges) in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter.

Free cash flow was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the prior quarter. Amplify has now generated positive free cash flow in 18 of the last 19 fiscal quarters.

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter $ in millions 2024 2024 Net income (loss) ($7.4 ) $22.7 Net cash provided by operating activities $12.5 $15.7 Average daily production (MBoe/d) 18.5 19.0 Total revenues excluding hedges $69.0 $69.9 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) $21.8 $25.5 Adjusted net income (loss), (a non-GAAP financial measure) $5.1 $9.8 Total capital $15.3 $18.2 Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) $2.9 $3.6

Revolving Credit Facility

As of December 31, 2024, Amplify had $127.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 1.2x (net debt as of December 31, 2024 and 4Q24 LTM Adjusted EBITDA). Fourth quarter net debt increased from the prior quarter due to expected changes in working capital and increased development activity, primarily at Beta.

Corporate Production and Pricing

During the fourth quarter of 2024, average daily production was approximately 18.5 Mboepd, a decrease of 0.5 Mboepd from the prior quarter. The decrease in production was driven by gas volumes, which were impacted by gas plant realizations in East Texas. Our oil volumes, although slightly higher compared to the prior quarter, were impacted by platform shutdowns following the completion of the emission reduction and electrification facility projects and several unexpected well failures and subsequent interventions at Beta. With the successful completion of the electrification and emissions reduction project in the fourth quarter 2024 and the intervention projects completed by end of January 2025, we are projecting Beta production to be significantly higher than the fourth quarter, before the impact of the 2025 drilling program. As of March 2, 2025, current 7-day average production rates at Beta were 4,834 gross Bopd (3,635 net Bopd), representing an approximate 9% increase from fourth quarter 2024 volumes, with minimal contribution from the recently completed C48 well, which we continue to draw down since completing in mid-February.

The Company’s product mix for the quarter was 45% crude oil, 17% NGLs, and 38% natural gas.

Three Months Three Months Ended Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Production volumes - MBOE: Bairoil 293 294 Beta 308 304 Oklahoma 436 454 East Texas / North Louisiana 609 638 Eagle Ford (Non-op) 60 62 Total - MBoe 1,706 1,752 Total - MBoe/d 18.5 19.0 % - Liquids 62 % 60 %

Total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were approximately $67.2 million, before the impact of derivatives. The Company realized a net gain on commodity derivatives of $4.1 million during the fourth quarter. Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues, net of realized hedges, decreased $3.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth information regarding average realized sales prices for the periods indicated:

Crude Oil ($/Bbl) NGLs ($/Bbl) Natural Gas ($/Mcf) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Average sales price exclusive of realized derivatives and certain deductions from revenue $ 66.82 $ 71.74 $ 23.46 $ 21.63 $ 2.52 $ 1.84 Realized derivatives 1.43 (0.24 ) - - 0.76 1.38 Average sales price with realized derivatives exclusive of certain deductions from revenue $ 68.25 $ 71.50 $ 23.46 $ 21.63 $ 3.28 $ 3.22 Certain deductions from revenue - - (1.37 ) (1.33 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 Average sales price inclusive of realized derivatives and certain deductions from revenue $ 68.25 $ 71.50 $ 22.09 $ 20.30 $ 3.27 $ 3.22

Costs and Expenses

Lease operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were approximately $35.1 million, or $20.57 per Boe, a $1.8 million increase compared to the prior quarter. Due to increased well failures in the fourth quarter, Beta lease operating costs were higher compared to the prior quarter. Lease operating expenses do not reflect $0.9 million of income generated by Magnify in the fourth quarter.

Severance and ad valorem taxes in the fourth quarter were approximately $5.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to $6.0 million in the prior quarter, and in line with expectations. Severance and ad valorem taxes as a percentage of revenue were approximately 8.0% in the fourth quarter.

Amplify incurred $4.5 million, or $2.62 per Boe, of gathering, processing and transportation expenses in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.3 million, or $2.45 per Boe, in the prior quarter.

Cash G&A expenses in the fourth quarter were $6.3 million, an increase of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter and in-line with expectations.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense in the fourth quarter totaled $8.4 million, or $4.93 per Boe, compared to $8.1 million, or $4.62 per Boe, in the prior quarter.

Net interest expense was $3.7 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior quarter.

Amplify recorded a current income tax benefit of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Capital Investments

Cash capital investment during the fourth quarter of 2024 was approximately $15.3 million. During the fourth quarter, the Company’s capital allocation was approximately 65% for Beta development drilling and facility projects, with the remainder distributed across the Company’s other assets.

The following table details Amplify’s capital invested during the fourth quarter of 2024:

Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2024 Capital 2024 Capital ($ MM) ($ MM) Bairoil $ 0.2 $ 2.9 Beta $ 10.0 $ 53.7 Oklahoma $ 0.1 $ 3.2 East Texas / North Louisiana $ 2.8 $ 5.6 Eagle Ford (Non-op) $ 2.1 $ 4.1 Magnify Energy Services $ 0.1 $ 1.1 Total Capital Invested $ 15.3 $ 70.6

2025 Operations & Development Plan

The following table details Amplify’s 2025 projected capital investments of $70 – $80 million:

Capital Investment by Type (% of Total): Beta Development 41 % Beta Facility 16 % Workovers & Other Facilities 25 % Non-op Development 18 % Total Capital Investments: 100 %

Amplify’s 2025 operations and development plan is designed to continue unlocking the underlying value of the Company’s assets. To achieve this goal, we intend to 1) continue our development program at Beta, 2) execute on low-cost, high-return workover projects, and 3) reduce operating costs by increasing activity at Magnify.

At Beta, Amplify intends to complete six wells in 2025. The C48 well, the first of the six wells to be completed in 2025, was drilled in the fourth quarter of 2024 and completed in mid-February. Similar to the A50 and C59 wells drilled in 2024, the completion of the C48 well was initially designed to target the D-sand. However, drilling conditions encountered in the D-sand and the quality of the C-Sand observed while drilling through the formation, led the team to alter the completion design and target the C-sand instead. The C48 will be the first test of the horizontal potential of the C-sand and we will share the results of the C48 well after obtaining sufficient initial production data.

In 2024 Amplify brought online two new wells at Beta, the A50 well (brought online in June) and the C59 well (brought online in October), both of which exceeded internal projections and increased Beta’s overall production approximately 15% in January 2025 compared to January of 2024. Similarly, the six Beta completions planned in 2025 are expected to significantly increase Amplify’s oil production year-over-year. Additional information regarding the Beta development plan can be found in the investor presentation on the Company’s investor relations website.

In addition to drilling and completing the six wells, Amplify intends to make continued investments in Beta’s facilities. In 2025, the Company expects to invest approximately $8 million to upgrade a 2-mile pipeline that ships all produced fluid from platform Eureka to platform Elly.

At Bairoil, we continue to focus on enhancing water-alternating-gas injection performance through targeted well recompletions and conversions, which helps offset the asset’s nominal production declines. Our plan also includes an investment at our CO 2 gas plant intended to reduce overall power usage and lease operating expenses in the second half of 2025.

Amplify’s operating strategy in Oklahoma remains focused on prioritizing a stable free cash flow profile by managing production through an active workover program, artificial lift enhancements, extending well run-times and continuing to reduce operating costs.

In East Texas, we are participating in the completion of four non-operated development projects, which we expect to be online by mid-year. The Company also continues to focus on prudent management of the field, such as optimizing field compression, artificial lift enhancement, and equipment insourcing, which is expected to improve the production profile and lower lease operating costs.

In late 2023, we formed Magnify to in-source specific oilfield services to improve service reliability and to reduce overall operating expenses for the Company. Since its inception, Magnify has generated $3.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA with a capital investment of only $1.7 million. In 2025, we expect to invest an additional $1.4 million of capital in Magnify and project 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million (with an annualized run rate of $6 million by year-end). We are evaluating additional accretive services for Magnify to service Amplify operated assets.

In the Eagle Ford, we are participating in 14 gross (0.7 net) new development wells and two gross (0.4 net) recompletion projects. These non-operated wells, with highly accretive returns, are currently scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The following standalone guidance is subject to the cautionary statements and limitations described under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption at the end of this press release. Amplify's 2025 guidance is based on its current expectations regarding capital investment levels and flat commodity prices for crude oil of $71/Bbl (WTI) and natural gas of $3.75/MMBtu (Henry Hub), and on the assumption that market demand and prices for oil and natural gas will continue at levels that allow for economic production of these products. Additionally, the Company expects to invest approximately 90% of its capital in the first three quarters of the year primarily in connection with the Beta development program. Upon closing of the Transaction with Juniper, the Company will provide updated guidance to include the acquired assets.

A summary of the standalone guidance is presented below:

FY 2025E Low High Net Average Daily Production Oil (MBbls/d) 8.5 - 9.4 NGL (MBbls/d) 3.0 - 3.3 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 45.0 - 51.0 Total (MBoe/d) 19.0 - 21.0 Commodity Price Differential / Realizations (Unhedged) Oil Differential ($ / Bbl) ($3.25) - ($4.25) NGL Realized Price (% of WTI NYMEX) 27% - 31% Natural Gas Realized Price (% of Henry Hub) 85% - 92% Other Revenue Magnify Energy Services ($ MM) $4 - $6 Other ($ MM) $2 - $3 Total ($ MM) $6 - $9 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs Oil ($ / Bbl) $0.65 - $0.85 NGL ($ / Bbl) $2.75 - $4.00 Natural Gas ($ / Mcf) $0.55 - $0.75 Total ($ / Boe) $2.25 - $2.85 Average Costs Lease Operating ($ / Boe) $18.50 - $20.50 Taxes (% of Revenue) (1) 6.0% - 7.0% Cash General and Administrative ($ / Boe) (2)(3) $3.40 - $3.90 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) (2)(3) $100 - $120 Cash Interest Expense ($ MM) $12 - $18 Capital Expenditures ($ MM) $70 - $80 Free Cash Flow ($ MM) (2)(3) $10 - $30 (1) Includes production, ad valorem and franchise taxes (2) Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for Amplify’s definition and use of Cash G&A, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, non-GAAP measures (cash income taxes, which are not included in free cash flow, are expected to range between $0 - $2 million for the year) (3) Amplify believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require Amplify to predict the timing and likelihood of future transactions and other items that are difficult to accurately predict. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures is not provided.

Hedging

Recently, the Company took advantage of volatility in the futures market to add to its hedge position, further protecting future cash flows. Amplify executed crude oil swaps covering the second half of 2025 through year-end 2026 at a weighted average price of $68.10. The Company also added natural gas collars for a portion of 2027 with a weighted average floor of $3.63 per MMBtu and a weighted average ceiling of $3.98 per MMBtu.

The following table reflects the hedged volumes under Amplify’s commodity derivative contracts and the average fixed floor and ceiling prices at which production is hedged for January 2025 through December 2027, as of March 4, 2025:

2025 2026 2027 Natural Gas Swaps: Average Monthly Volume (MMBtu) 585,000 500,000 87,500 Weighted Average Fixed Price ($) $ 3.75 $ 3.79 $ 3.76 Natural Gas Collars: Two-way collars Average Monthly Volume (MMBtu) 500,000 500,000 87,500 Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($) $ 3.90 $ 4.06 $ 4.20 Weighted Average Floor Price ($) $ 3.50 $ 3.55 $ 3.50 Oil Swaps: Average Monthly Volume (Bbls) 128,583 72,750 Weighted Average Fixed Price ($) $ 70.85 $ 69.19 Oil Collars: Two-way collars Average Monthly Volume (Bbls) 59,500 Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($) $ 80.20 Weighted Average Floor Price ($) $ 70.00

Amplify has posted an updated investor presentation containing additional hedging information on its website, www.amplifyenergy.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables)

Amplify Energy Corp. Selected Financial Data - Unaudited Statements of Operations Data Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s, except per share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Revenues: Oil and natural gas sales $ 67,189 $ 68,135 Other revenues 1,832 1,723 Total revenues 69,021 69,858 Costs and Expenses: Lease operating expense 35,100 33,255 Pipeline incident loss 2,405 247 Gathering, processing and transportation 4,468 4,290 Exploration 10 - Taxes other than income 5,356 5,997 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,418 8,102 General and administrative expense 9,486 8,251 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,156 2,125 Realized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (4,052 ) (6,375 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives 13,357 (18,672 ) (Gain) loss on sale of properties (1,367 ) - Other, net 334 38 Total costs and expenses 75,671 37,258 Operating Income (loss) (6,650 ) 32,600 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense, net (3,684 ) (3,756 ) Other income (expense) (113 ) (130 ) Total other income (expense) (3,797 ) (3,886 ) Income (loss) before reorganization items, net and income taxes (10,447 ) 28,714 Income tax benefit (expense) - current 2,132 (412 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - deferred 886 (5,650 ) Net income (loss) $ (7,429 ) $ 22,652 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.54





Selected Financial Data - Unaudited Operating Statistics Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s, except per unit data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Oil and natural gas revenue: Oil Sales $ 50,817 $ 54,353 NGL Sales 6,602 6,096 Natural Gas Sales 9,770 7,686 Total oil and natural gas sales - Unhedged $ 67,189 $ 68,135 Production volumes: Oil Sales - MBbls 760 758 NGL Sales - MBbls 299 301 Natural Gas Sales - MMcf 3,883 4,165 Total - MBoe 1,706 1,752 Total - MBoe/d 18.5 19.0 Average sales price (excluding commodity derivatives): Oil - per Bbl $ 66.82 $ 71.74 NGL - per Bbl $ 22.09 $ 20.29 Natural gas - per Mcf $ 2.52 $ 1.85 Total - per Boe $ 39.37 $ 38.88 Average unit costs per Boe: Lease operating expense $ 20.57 $ 18.98 Gathering, processing and transportation $ 2.62 $ 2.45 Taxes other than income $ 3.14 $ 3.42 General and administrative expense $ 5.56 $ 4.71 Realized gain/(loss) on commodity derivatives $ 2.38 $ 3.64 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization $ 4.93 $ 4.62





Selected Financial Data - Unaudited Asset Operating Statistics Three Months Three Months Ended Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Production volumes - MBOE: Bairoil 293 294 Beta 308 304 Oklahoma 436 454 East Texas / North Louisiana 609 638 Eagle Ford (Non-op) 60 62 Total - MBoe 1,706 1,752 Total - MBoe/d 18.5 19.0 % - Liquids 62 % 60 % Lease operating expense - $M: Bairoil $ 11,800 $ 13,164 Beta 12,113 9,520 Oklahoma 3,948 3,644 East Texas / North Louisiana 5,887 5,592 Eagle Ford (Non-op) 1,351 1,335 Total Lease operating expense: $ 35,099 $ 33,255 Capital expenditures - $M: Bairoil $ 190 $ 1,224 Beta 10,001 12,047 Oklahoma 168 1,449 East Texas / North Louisiana 2,758 2,303 Eagle Ford (Non-op) 2,125 1,157 Magnify Energy Services 82 44 Total Capital expenditures: $ 15,324 $ 18,224





Selected Financial Data - Unaudited Balance Sheet Data (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ - $ - Accounts Receivable 39,713 32,295 Other Current Assets 32,064 37,862 Total Current Assets $ 71,777 $ 70,157 Net Oil and Gas Properties $ 386,218 $ 378,871 Other Long-Term Assets 289,081 290,188 Total Assets $ 747,076 $ 739,216 Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 13,231 $ 18,107 Accrued Liabilities 43,413 36,699 Other Current Liabilities 11,494 11,362 Total Current Liabilities $ 68,138 $ 66,168 Long-Term Debt $ 127,000 $ 120,000 Asset Retirement Obligation 129,700 127,556 Other Long-Term Liabilities 13,326 10,822 Total Liabilities $ 338,164 $ 324,546 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock & APIC $ 440,380 $ 438,709 Accumulated Earnings (Deficit) (31,468 ) (24,039 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 408,912 $ 414,670





Selected Financial Data - Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows Data Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,455 $ 15,737 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,379 ) (18,078 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,924 1,839





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,455 $ 15,737 Changes in working capital 4,770 5,937 Interest expense, net 3,684 3,756 Cash settlements received on terminated commodity derivatives - (793 ) Amortization of gain associated with terminated commodity derivatives 159 - Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees (315 ) (310 ) Exploration costs 10 - Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1,424 186 Plugging and abandonment cost 754 372 Current income tax expense (benefit) (2,132 ) 412 Pipeline incident loss 2,405 247 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (1,367 ) - Adjusted EBITDA: $ 21,847 $ 25,544 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities: Adjusted EBITDA: $ 21,847 $ 25,544 Less: Cash interest expense 3,598 3,721 Less: Capital expenditures 15,324 18,224 Free Cash Flow: $ 2,925 $ 3,599





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1 to Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,293 $ 141,590 Changes in working capital 32,272 (8,517 ) Interest expense, net 14,599 17,719 Cash settlements received on terminated commodity derivatives (793 ) (658 ) Amortization of gain associated with terminated commodity derivatives 159 658 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees (1,233 ) (1,980 ) Exploration costs 61 57 Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1,633 219 Plugging and abandonment cost 1,640 2,239 Current income tax expense (benefit) 232 4,817 Pipeline incident loss 3,859 19,981 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (1,367 ) - LOPI - timing differences - (4,636 ) Litigation settlement - (84,875 ) Other 686 1,418 Adjusted EBITDA: $ 103,041 $ 88,032 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities: Adjusted EBITDA1: $ 103,041 $ 88,032 Less: Cash interest expense 14,438 16,263 Less: Capital expenditures 70,644 33,744 Free Cash Flow: $ 17,959 $ 38,025





(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes a revenue suspense release of $8.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. See “Revenue Payables in Suspense” table for additional information.





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA1 and Free Cash Flow Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ (7,429 ) $ 22,652 Interest expense, net 3,684 3,756 Income tax expense (benefit) - current (2,132 ) 412 Income tax expense (benefit) - deferred (886 ) 5,650 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,418 8,102 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,156 2,125 (Gains) losses on commodity derivatives 9,305 (25,047 ) Cash settlements received (paid) on expired commodity derivative instruments 4,052 5,582 Amortization of gain associated with terminated commodity derivatives 159 - Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1,424 186 Share-based compensation expense 1,686 1,815 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (1,367 ) - Exploration costs 10 - Loss on settlement of AROs 334 38 Bad debt expense 28 26 Pipeline incident loss 2,405 247 Adjusted EBITDA1: $ 21,847 $ 25,544 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Income (Loss): Adjusted EBITDA: $ 21,847 $ 25,544 Less: Cash interest expense 3,598 3,721 Less: Capital expenditures 15,324 18,224 Free Cash Flow: $ 2,925 $ 3,599





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1 to Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ 12,946 $ 392,750 Interest expense, net 14,599 17,719 Income tax expense (benefit) - current 232 4,817 Income tax expense (benefit) - deferred 2,196 (253,796 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 32,586 28,004 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 8,438 7,951 (Gains) losses on commodity derivatives 2,047 (40,343 ) Cash settlements received (paid) on expired commodity derivative instruments 17,617 (8,273 ) Amortization of gain associated with terminated commodity derivatives 159 658 Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1,633 219 Share-based compensation expense 6,799 5,280 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (1,367 ) - Exploration costs 61 57 Loss on settlement of AROs 470 1,003 Bad debt expense 80 98 Pipeline incident loss 3,859 19,981 LOPI - timing differences - (4,636 ) Litigation settlement - (84,875 ) Other 686 1,418 Adjusted EBITDA: $ 103,041 $ 88,032 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Income (Loss): Adjusted EBITDA1: $ 103,041 $ 88,032 Less: Cash interest expense 14,438 16,263 Less: Capital expenditures 70,644 33,744 Free Cash Flow: $ 17,959 $ 38,025





(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes a revenue suspense release of $8.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. See “Revenue Payables in Suspense” table for additional information.





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s, except per share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ (7,429 ) $ 22,652 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives 13,357 (18,672 ) Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1,424 186 Non-recurring costs: Income tax expense (benefit) - deferred (886 ) 5,650 Gain on sale of properties (1,367 ) - Litigation settlement - - Tax effect of adjustments (12 ) (39 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,087 $ 9,777





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ 12,946 $ 392,750 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives 20,457 (47,958 ) Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1,633 219 Non-recurring costs: Income tax expense (benefit) - deferred1 2,196 (253,796 ) Gain on sale of properties (1,367 ) - Litigation settlement2 - (84,875 ) Tax effect of adjustments3 (56 ) 17,778 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 35,809 $ 24,118





(1) In 2023, we achieved three years of cumulative book income which resulted in the release of our valuation allowance of $284.9 million. (2) In 2023, non-recurring costs included a litigation settlement with the shipping companies and the containerships whose anchors struck the Company’s pipeline. (3) The federal statutory rates were utilized for all periods presented.





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Cash General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Three Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 General and administrative expense $ 9,486 $ 8,251 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,686 1,815 Less: Acquisition and divestiture costs 1,424 186 Less: Bad debt expense 28 26 Less: Severance payments — — Total Cash General and Administrative Expense $ 6,348 $ 6,224





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Cash General and Administrative Expenses Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 General and administrative expense $ 35,895 $ 32,984 Less: Share-based compensation expense 6,799 5,280 Less: Acquisition and divestiture costs 1,633 219 Less: Bad debt expense 80 98 Less: Severance payments 344 965 Total Cash General and Administrative Expense $ 27,039 $ 26,422





Selected Operating and Financial Data (Tables) Reconciliation of Unaudited GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Revenue Payables in Suspense Three Months Twelve Months Ended Ended (Amounts in $000s) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Oil and natural gas sales $ - $ 4,023 Other revenues - 4,829 Severance tax and other deducts - (433 ) Total net revenue $ - $ 8,419 Production volumes: Oil (MBbls) - 33 NGLs (MBbls) - 31 Natural gas (MMcf) - 441 Total (Mboe) - 138 Total (Mboe/d) - 0.38



