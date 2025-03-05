Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Results

- Implemented Cost Savings Expected to Yield Approximately $8 Million Annually -

- Integrated Accretive Acquisition of a Beverage-grade Liquid CO 2 Processor -

- Considering Asset Sales, a Merger or Other Strategic Transactions -

PEKIN, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients said, “During the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, we implemented cost saving initiatives, including cold idling our Magic Valley plant, and lowering total company headcount by 16%. We expect these staffing reductions to save approximately $8 million annually beginning in the second quarter of 2025. While ensuring high customer service, we rightsized the company to our smaller organizational footprint to position for long-term sustainable growth.

“On January 1st, we acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to our Columbia site. Bolstering economics and increasing asset valuation, this immediately accretive transaction has a compelling payback of less than two years as well as opportunities for cost synergies and expanded production. At our Pekin Campus, we continue to diligently pursue opportunities to optimize carbon, which has been historically underutilized and undervalued. Lastly, with the assistance of our financial and legal advisors, we are considering a broad range of options, including asset sales, a merger or other strategic transactions to better align the long-term value potential of the company.”

Chief Financial Officer Rob Olander added, “Our restructuring has improved Alto’s financial position going forward. In doing so, during the fourth quarter of 2024, we recognized over $30 million in asset impairments and prior acquisition-related expenses, which reset our base. Combining our reduced expense run rate with our improved performance at the Pekin wet mill, our synergistic acquisition of premium liquid CO 2 processing and our entry into the European market, we are optimistic about 2025.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023

Net sales were $236.3 million, compared to $273.6 million.

Cost of goods sold was $237.7 million, compared to $276.2 million.

Gross loss was $1.4 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to a gross loss of $2.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.4 million, compared to $7.8 million.

Expenses related to the Eagle Alcohol acquisition were $5.7 million, compared to $0.7 million.

Asset impairments were $24.8 million comprised of $21.4 million related to Magic Valley and $3.4 million related to Eagle Alcohol, compared to $6.0 million related to Eagle Alcohol.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.0 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.26 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.7 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to positive $3.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the company’s borrowing availability was $88.1 million including $23.1 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023

Net sales were $965.3 million, compared to $1,222.9 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $60.3 million, including $32.5 million in expenses related to asset impairments and the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition, or $0.82 per share. This compares to $29.3 million, including $6.5 million in net expenses related to asset impairments, the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition and a USDA cash grant, or $0.40 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.5 million, including $2.5 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the biennial outage in the second quarter, compared to positive $20.8 million, including $1.6 million in realized gains on derivatives.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at www.altoingredients.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the timing and effects of its cost savings initiatives and its acquisition of a liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to its Columbia plant; Alto Ingredients’ capital projects, including its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project and opportunities to optimize carbon; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints; and the cost, ability to fund, timing and effects of, including the financial and other results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ repair and maintenance programs, plant improvements and other capital projects, including CCS, and other business initiatives and strategies. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and large-scale capital projects, including CCS; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies, including with respect to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax and other benefits Alto Ingredients expects to derive from CCS; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 236,347 $ 273,625 $ 965,258 $ 1,222,940 Cost of goods sold 237,738 276,150 955,536 1,207,287 Gross profit (loss) (1,391 ) (2,525 ) 9,722 15,653 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,358 ) (7,823 ) (29,736 ) (29,864 ) Acquisition-related expenses (5,676 ) (700 ) (7,701 ) (2,800 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets — (153 ) 830 (293 ) Asset impairments (24,790 ) (5,970 ) (24,790 ) (6,544 ) Loss from operations (39,215 ) (17,171 ) (51,675 ) (23,848 ) Interest expense, net (2,474 ) (2,126 ) (7,644 ) (7,425 ) Income from cash grant — — — 2,812 Other income, net 150 449 508 553 Loss before provision for income taxes (41,539 ) (18,848 ) (58,811 ) (27,908 ) Provision for income taxes 173 97 173 97 Net loss $ (41,712 ) $ (18,945 ) $ (58,984 ) $ (28,005 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $ (1,269 ) $ (1,265 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (42,031 ) $ (19,264 ) $ (60,253 ) $ (29,270 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 73,835 72,969 73,482 73,339





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,469 $ 30,014 Restricted cash 742 15,466 Accounts receivable, net 58,217 58,729 Inventories 49,914 52,611 Derivative instruments 3,313 2,412 Other current assets 5,463 9,538 Total current assets 153,118 168,770 Property and equipment, net 214,742 248,748 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 20,553 22,597 Intangible assets, net 4,509 8,498 Other assets 8,516 5,628 Total other assets 33,578 36,723 Total Assets $ 401,438 $ 454,241





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,369 $ 20,752 Accrued liabilities 24,214 20,205 Current portion – operating leases 4,851 4,333 Derivative instruments 1,177 13,849 Other current liabilities 7,193 6,149 Total current liabilities 57,804 65,288 Long-term debt, net 92,904 82,097 Operating leases, net of current portion 16,913 19,029 Other liabilities 8,754 8,270 Total Liabilities 176,375 174,684 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;

76,565 and 75,703 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 77 76 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized;

1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,044,176 1,040,912 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,975 2,481 Accumulated deficit (824,166 ) (763,913 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 225,063 279,557 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 401,438 $ 454,241



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (41,712 ) $ (18,945 ) $ (58,984 ) $ (28,005 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 2,474 2,126 7,644 7,425 Interest income (112 ) (265 ) (689 ) (854 ) Unrealized derivative (gains) losses (5,495 ) 8,162 (13,574 ) 9,679 Acquisition-related expense 5,676 700 7,701 2,800 Provision for income taxes 173 97 173 97 Asset impairments 24,790 5,970 24,790 6,544 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,548 5,698 24,408 23,080 Total adjustments 34,054 22,488 50,453 48,771 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,658 ) $ 3,543 $ (8,531 ) $ 20,766



Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales



Pekin Campus, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 100,216 $ 113,588 $ 415,710 $ 502,217 Essential ingredient sales 42,011 48,483 169,308 217,702 Intersegment sales 316 307 1,243 1,427 Total Pekin Campus sales 142,543 162,378 586,261 721,346



Marketing and distribution: Alcohol sales, gross $ 37,230 $ 46,844 $ 216,295 $ 262,587 Alcohol sales, net 60 73 229 365 Intersegment sales 2,831 2,920 10,833 11,654 Total marketing and distribution sales 40,121 49,837 227,357 274,606 Western production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 41,306 $ 44,496 $ 115,389 $ 166,971 Essential ingredient sales 12,769 16,650 36,953 57,264 Intersegment sales — 35 (122 ) 134 Total Western production sales 54,075 61,181 152,220 224,369 Corporate and other 2,755 3,491 11,374 15,834 Intersegment eliminations (3,147 ) (3,262 ) (11,954 ) (13,215 ) Net sales as reported $ 236,347 $ 273,625 $ 965,258 $ 1,222,940

Cost of goods sold: Pekin Campus (1) (2) $ 139,899 $ 163,497 $ 563,033 $ 710,089 Marketing and distribution 36,348 46,311 213,023 259,234 Western production (1) 59,449 65,042 172,209 230,444 Corporate and other 3,592 2,802 12,285 12,122 Intersegment eliminations (1,550 ) (1,502 ) (5,014 ) (4,602 ) Cost of goods sold as reported $ 237,738 $ 276,150 $ 955,536 $ 1,207,287

Gross profit (loss): Pekin Campus $ 2,644 $ (1,119 ) $ 23,228 $ 11,257 Marketing and distribution 3,773 3,526 14,334 15,372 Western production (5,374 ) (3,861 ) (19,989 ) (6,075 ) Corporate and other (837 ) 689 (911 ) 3,712 Intersegment eliminations (1,597 ) (1,760 ) (6,940 ) (8,613 ) Gross profit (loss) as reported $ (1,391 ) $ (2,525 ) $ 9,722 $ 15,653

(1) – includes depreciation and amortization expense

( 2) - includes unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives





Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 32.1 31.8 125.7 136.2 Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 22.3 20.4 60.5 67.0 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold 19.0 20.2 108.3 102.6 Total renewable fuel gallons sold 73.4 72.4 294.5 305.8 Specialty alcohol gallons sold 21.7 20.1 91.5 76.7 Total gallons sold 95.1 92.5 386.0 382.5 Sales Price per Gallon Pekin Campus $ 1.89 $ 2.23 $ 1.95 $ 2.40 Western production $ 1.86 $ 2.18 $ 1.91 $ 2.49 Marketing and distribution $ 1.96 $ 2.32 $ 2.00 $ 2.56 Total $ 1.88 $ 2.24 $ 1.95 $ 2.47 Alcohol Production (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus 55.4 51.6 212.4 209.7 Western production 21.2 20.8 58.7 68.1 Total 76.6 72.4 271.1 277.8 Corn Cost per Bushel Pekin Campus $ 4.17 $ 5.10 $ 4.45 $ 6.32 Western production $ 5.79 $ 6.44 $ 5.73 $ 7.45 Total $ 4.63 $ 5.46 $ 4.72 $ 6.58 Average Market Metrics PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.60 $ 1.96 $ 1.69 $ 2.22 CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.26 $ 4.76 $ 4.24 $ 5.64 Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons) Pekin Campus: Distillers grains 85.3 80.2 336.4 332.7 CO2 52.7 43.4 188.6 182.4 Corn wet feed 41.4 25.0 121.8 95.0 Corn dry feed 22.0 23.3 87.2 90.6 Corn oil and germ 21.0 18.2 75.1 73.8 Syrup and other 10.0 12.7 38.6 41.2 Corn meal 9.3 9.0 35.4 36.8 Yeast 5.4 6.2 23.2 25.9 Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 247.1 218.0 906.3 878.4 Western production: Distillers grains 144.3 152.0 394.5 459.7 CO2 14.6 13.8 57.7 55.5 Syrup and other 17.2 47.5 54.8 119.1 Corn oil 3.1 2.8 7.6 8.0 Total Western production essential ingredients sold 179.2 216.1 514.6 642.3 Total Essential Ingredients Sold 426.3 434.1 1,420.9 1,520.7 Essential ingredients return % (2) Pekin Campus return 49.5% 51.9% 49.7% 45.7% Western production return 30.3% 36.3% 32.0% 33.4% Consolidated total return 43.1% 46.8% 45.2% 42.4%

________________

(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.

(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.