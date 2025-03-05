Ledyard Financial Group to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 6th

HANOVER, N.H., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP), based in Hanover, New Hampshire, today announced that Josephine Moran, President and CEO, along with Peter Sprudzs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 6th, 2025.

DATE: March 6th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/41IXZ1t

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 7th, 10th, and 11th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

2024 net income of $3.3 million exceeded 2023 results.

Total assets ended at $950 million, up 11% over the prior year.

Loans grew 38% and client deposits grew 32%, notably exceeding comparable industry growth rates.

Credit reserves increased 35% or $1.0 million, to $3.8 million.

Assets under management rose 10% and related revenue rose 12% over 2023.



About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard, a full-service bank with a $2.1 billion wealth management division (Ledyard Wealth Management), has a mission to help individuals and businesses make clear, confident decisions about how to save, borrow and manage their finances. The bank’s unique combination of expert advice, leading-edge financial solutions and personal attention represent the highest standard of client advocacy and responsiveness.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Ledyard Financial Group

Peter Sprudzs

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(603) 640-2665

InvestorRelations@ledyard.bank

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com