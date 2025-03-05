Velenci Brings Bold, Premium Eyewear to the U.S. Market

New York, New York, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velenci , a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, recently launched bold, high-quality frames designed to elevate eyewear from a necessity to a statement-making fashion accessory. Founded by college friends Isac Sedaka and Rahul Jaggi, Velenci is setting a new standard in the eyewear industry by drawing inspiration from European fashion trends and combining them with modern technology to deliver a luxurious yet accessible experience for consumers.







Introducing 'The Venetian' by Velenci: A Masterpiece of Eyewear, Merging Luxury and Technology in a Bold Fashion Statement





"Our mission is to transform how people see eyewear," said Rahul Jaggi, co-founder of Velenci. "We want our frames to be more than something you wear behind a computer—they should be a reflection of your style, a bold statement of self-expression."

Velenci’s eyewear features uniquely designed frames inspired by European designs and crafted over months of meticulous development, ensuring each pair meets the highest standards of quality and aesthetics. Unlike traditional eyewear companies, Velenci is committed to providing a seamless and transparent online shopping experience. From virtual try-ons powered by AI to clear pricing that eliminates hidden costs, the brand prioritizes customer satisfaction at every step.

Limited-Time Launch Offer

To celebrate its launch, Velenci will offer exclusive sales for a limited time. They are offering up to 20% off all frames and providing complimentary blue light filtering on prescription lenses for early purchasers by March 25th, 2025.

Vision for Giving Back

As part of its mission, Velenci will collaborate with nonprofits to ensure that every purchase contributes to making a difference. Proceeds from each frame sold will help provide glasses to underserved communities or fund cataract surgeries, bringing the gift of vision to those who need it most.

"We're not just about creating unique eyewear," said Isac Sedaka, co-founder of Velenci. "We want to give back to the community and make a real impact on people’s lives."

Luxury Without the Price Tag

Velenci’s premium frames are handcrafted with care, taking months to perfect and offering styles inspired by the elegance of European fashion. Despite their luxury appeal, Velenci ensures affordability, giving consumers access to high-quality prescription eyewear without the high-end price tag. Each purchase is delivered in a jewelry box-inspired package, adding to the luxury experience.

The Future of Eyewear

Since its launch, Velenci has quickly become a leader in the eyewear industry. With its bold designs, innovative technology, and commitment to philanthropy, Velenci is redefining what it means to wear glasses.

For more information about Velenci, visit velenci.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About Velenci

Velenci is a direct-to-consumer premium eyewear brand founded by Isac Sedaka and Rahul Jaggi. Inspired by European fashion trends, Velenci combines bold designs, modern technology, and a mission to give back. By reimagining eyewear as a fashion accessory, Velenci offers luxury, quality, and accessibility to customers while supporting underserved communities.