Fitch Ratings Revises Outlook on SiriusPoint to Positive Based on Significant Underwriting Performance Improvement

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has today announced that it has affirmed the ratings of SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”), including its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB’, its senior debt rating at ‘BBB-‘ and its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A-‘ (Strong) of SiriusPoint’s subsidiaries. It has also revised the Company’s Outlook to Positive from Stable.

Fitch said: “The Positive Outlook reflects significant underwriting performance improvement in 2024 and 2023 as a result of repositioning the (re)insurance portfolio and exiting non-core lines in order to improve profitability and reduce overall volatility.”

Key drivers of the ratings include the completed transaction for the full repurchase of all outstanding shares and warrants from CM Bermuda Limited, as well as solid underwriting results in both 2024 and 2023. Fitch said it “anticipates the favourable underwriting results to continue while the company expects to grow its business, particularly in primary insurance.”

Fitch also recognizes SiriusPoint’s strong financial performance of $184m for net income 2024, while citing its “strong operating income from underwriting profits, increased investment income and a gain of $96m on the deconsolidation of an MGA.”

SiriusPoint CEO, Scott Egan said: “Fitch Ratings' decision to improve SiriusPoint’s Outlook to Positive follows nine consecutive quarters of strong operating performance. The outlook revision validates the measurable progress we have made in repositioning our business, building out a successful underwriting platform, and growing a track record of performance, while also strengthening and simplifying our capital structure. This decision is a reflection of the contribution and hard work of our global team. We look forward to continuing our momentum towards additional favourable outcomes for the Company and its stakeholders."

Click here for full details in the Fitch press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+ 44 203 772 3082

Media

Stephen Breen, Rein4ce

Stephen.breen@rein4ce.co.uk

+ 44 7843 076556

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $2.6 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events, or other circumstances after the date of this press release.