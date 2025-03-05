MariMed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

NORWOOD, Mass., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
MariMed CEO Jon Levine commented, “We’re pleased to report record revenues and improved adjusted EBITDA for MariMed. I continue to believe we own one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in the industry, which helped us drive annual wholesale revenue growth of 29 percent. Our brands continue to gain market share in all our core markets, with Betty’s Eddies™ fruit chews currently the top-selling edible in Massachusetts and Maryland. Looking ahead to 2025, we have a number of levers to fuel our growth, including: a full year of financial contribution after completing the build-out or expansion of 10 revenue-generating assets over the past two years; continued wholesale gains in Illinois, Missouri, and Maryland; the consolidation of Delaware’s First State Compassion Center into MariMed as the state prepares for adult-use sales; and accretive M&A activity that will support expanded market penetration for our brands in new and existing states.”
MariMed CFO Mario Pinho commented, ”MariMed continues to maintain one of the strongest balance sheets in the cannabis industry, and we are pleased to report that we successfully achieved our revised 2024 financial guidance for revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to leverage our brands and talent to drive continued top-line growth and further enhance profitability in 2025. As we navigate the evolving industry landscape, we remain focused on executing our strategy of delivering the best brands to our customers and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”
Financial Highlights1
The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|39.0
|$
|38.9
|$
|158.0
|$
|148.6
|GAAP Gross margin
|33
|%
|45
|%
|40
|%
|44
|%
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|43
|%
|46
|%
|43
|%
|45
|%
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(8.2
|)
|$
|(10.1
|)
|$
|(12.1
|)
|$
|(16.0
|)
|Non-GAAP Net (loss) income
|$
|(3.0
|)
|$
|1.4
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|(0.8
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5.9
|$
|5.2
|$
|19.6
|$
|24.7
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15
|%
|14
|%
|12
|%
|17
|%
1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:
- October 14: Commenced growing operations in its new cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The new facility allows the Company to grow its award-winning, high-quality Nature's HeritageTM flower for distribution throughout the state. The Company expects the first harvest to be on shelves this month.
- October 30: Announced the commencement of manufacturing operations in Missouri. The Company began wholesale distribution of its branded products throughout the state in late December 2024.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following development:
- March 3: The state of Delaware approved the Company as the owner of First State Compassion Center (“FSCC”), that state’s leading vertical cannabis operator. Prior to the consolidation of FSCC’s cultivation and processing facilities and two dispensaries into MariMed, the Company had been providing management services to FSCC since 2014.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, and planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net (loss) income and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.
As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.
Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:
- depreciation of fixed assets;
- amortization of acquired intangible assets;
- Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;
- inventory revaluation;
- stock-based compensation;
- severance;
- legal settlements; and
- acquisition-related and other expenses.
ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.
|MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,282
|$
|14,645
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,742
|7,199
|Inventory
|33,488
|25,306
|Deferred rents receivable
|556
|630
|Notes receivable, current portion
|52
|52
|Investments, current portion
|—
|88
|Other current assets
|3,389
|3,512
|Total current assets
|53,509
|51,432
|Property and equipment, net
|94,167
|89,103
|Intangible assets, net
|18,639
|17,012
|Goodwill
|15,812
|11,993
|Investments, net of current portion
|—
|221
|Notes receivable, net of current portion
|840
|814
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,730
|9,716
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|4,073
|3,295
|Other assets
|11,219
|12,537
|Total assets
|$
|206,989
|$
|196,123
|Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Mortgages and notes payable, current portion
|$
|5,126
|$
|723
|Accounts payable
|13,189
|9,001
|Accrued expenses and other
|4,435
|3,549
|Income taxes payable
|21,922
|14,434
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|1,988
|1,945
|Finance lease liabilities, current portion
|2,018
|1,210
|Total current liabilities
|48,678
|30,862
|Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion
|69,860
|65,652
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|7,549
|8,455
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,926
|2,140
|Other liabilities
|100
|100
|Total liabilities
|128,113
|107,209
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine equity:
|Series B convertible preferred stock
|14,725
|14,725
|Series C convertible preferred stock
|4,275
|4,275
|Total mezzanine equity
|19,000
|19,000
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|381
|375
|Additional paid-in capital
|173,366
|171,144
|Accumulated deficit
|(112,119
|)
|(99,955
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|(1,752
|)
|(1,650
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|59,876
|69,914
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|206,989
|$
|196,123
|MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|$
|39,002
|$
|38,899
|$
|157,964
|$
|148,598
|Cost of revenue
|26,293
|21,582
|95,096
|82,679
|Gross profit
|12,709
|17,317
|62,868
|65,919
|Gross margin
|32.6
|%
|44.5
|%
|39.8
|%
|44.4
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Personnel
|6,381
|6,421
|27,059
|22,612
|Marketing and promotion
|1,218
|1,580
|6,664
|5,977
|General and administrative
|6,574
|6,612
|25,618
|22,132
|Acquisition-related and other
|146
|48
|951
|695
|Bad debt
|(205
|)
|245
|(336
|)
|118
|Total operating expenses
|14,114
|14,906
|59,956
|51,534
|(Loss) income from operations
|(1,405
|)
|2,411
|2,912
|14,385
|Interest and other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(1,886
|)
|(1,558
|)
|(6,944
|)
|(9,185
|)
|Interest income
|38
|27
|114
|270
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(10,431
|)
|—
|(10,431
|)
|Other expense, net
|—
|(79
|)
|(50
|)
|(1,635
|)
|Total interest and other expense, net
|(1,848
|)
|(12,041
|)
|(6,880
|)
|(20,981
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,253
|)
|(9,630
|)
|(3,968
|)
|(6,596
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|4,948
|509
|8,159
|9,411
|Net loss
|(8,201
|)
|(10,139
|)
|(12,127
|)
|(16,007
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3
|30
|37
|24
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(8,204
|)
|$
|(10,169
|)
|$
|(12,164
|)
|$
|(16,031
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|381,249
|376,006
|379,153
|363,403
|Diluted
|381,249
|376,006
|379,153
|363,403
|MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Year ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(12,164
|)
|$
|(16,031
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|37
|24
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|7,910
|5,549
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,948
|3,025
|Stock-based compensation
|1,050
|1,020
|Amortization of warrants issued as payment for services received
|218
|—
|Amortization of original debt issuance discount
|—
|232
|Amortization of debt discount
|358
|2,851
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|73
|—
|Payment-in-kind interest
|104
|366
|Bad debt (income) expense
|(336
|)
|118
|Obligations settled with common stock
|10
|465
|Loss on disposal of assets
|13
|906
|Gain on finance lease adjustment
|—
|(31
|)
|Writedown of prepaid purchase consideration
|—
|200
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|10,431
|Loss on changes in fair value of investments
|145
|76
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,207
|)
|(3,160
|)
|Inventory
|(8,182
|)
|(5,829
|)
|Deferred rents receivable
|74
|74
|Other current assets
|883
|4,500
|Other assets
|1,421
|(356
|)
|Accounts payable
|4,188
|2,375
|Accrued expenses and other
|1,754
|(1,840
|)
|Income taxes payable
|7,488
|2,945
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,785
|7,910
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,960
|)
|(20,130
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(4,250
|)
|(2,987
|)
|Advances toward future business acquisitions
|(100
|)
|(1,125
|)
|Purchases of investments
|—
|(261
|)
|Purchases and renewals of cannabis licenses
|(712
|)
|(626
|)
|Issuance of notes receivable
|—
|(879
|)
|Proceeds from notes receivable
|50
|99
|Return on investment
|44
|—
|Proceeds from disposal of assets
|22
|—
|Due from third party
|(227
|)
|(76
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(17,133
|)
|(25,985
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from term loan
|—
|29,100
|Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan
|5,077
|53,618
|Proceeds from mortgages
|1,163
|—
|Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt
|—
|(3,339
|)
|Principal payments of term loan
|—
|(1,800
|)
|Repayment and retirement of term loan, including paid-in-kind interest
|—
|(28,541
|)
|Payment of penalties on early retirement of debt
|—
|(4,251
|)
|Principal payments of mortgages
|(382
|)
|(585
|)
|Repayment and retirement of mortgages
|—
|(12,595
|)
|Principal payments of promissory notes
|(1,177
|)
|(2,370
|)
|Repayment and retirement of promissory notes
|—
|(5,503
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|—
|109
|Principal payments of finance leases
|(1,557
|)
|(702
|)
|Distributions
|(139
|)
|(158
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,985
|22,983
|Net (decrease) increase to cash and cash equivalents
|(7,363
|)
|4,908
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|14,645
|9,737
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|7,282
|$
|14,645
|MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|GAAP (Loss) income from operations
|$
|(1,405
|)
|$
|2,411
|$
|2,912
|$
|14,385
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|2,161
|1,711
|7,910
|5,549
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|883
|844
|2,948
|3,025
|Inventory revaluation
|3,667
|—
|3,667
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|278
|219
|1,050
|1,020
|Severance
|211
|—
|211
|—
|Acquisition-related and other
|146
|48
|951
|695
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,941
|$
|5,233
|$
|19,649
|$
|24,674
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)
|GAAP (Loss) Income from operations
|(3.6
|%)
|6.2
|%
|1.8
|%
|9.7
|%
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|5.5
|%
|4.4
|%
|5.0
|%
|3.7
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2.3
|%
|2.2
|%
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|Inventory revaluation
|9.4
|%
|—
|%
|2.3
|%
|—
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|0.7
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.7
|%
|0.7
|%
|Severance
|0.5
|%
|—
|%
|0.1
|%
|—
|%
|Acquisition-related and other
|0.4
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15.2
|%
|13.5
|%
|12.4
|%
|16.6
|%
|GAAP Gross margin
|32.6
|%
|44.5
|%
|39.8
|%
|44.4
|%
|Inventory revaluation
|9.4
|%
|—
|%
|2.3
|%
|—
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1.3
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.0
|%
|1.0
|%
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|43.3
|%
|45.6
|%
|43.1
|%
|45.4
|%
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(8,201
|)
|$
|(10,139
|)
|$
|(12,127
|)
|$
|(16,007
|)
|Inventory revaluation
|3,667
|—
|3,667
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|278
|219
|1,050
|1,020
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|883
|844
|2,948
|3,025
|Severance
|211
|—
|211
|—
|Acquisition-related and other
|146
|48
|951
|695
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|10,431
|—
|10,431
|Non-GAAP Net (loss) income
|$
|(3,016
|)
|$
|1,403
|$
|(3,300
|)
|$
|(836
|)
|MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Product revenue:
|Product revenue - retail
|22,177
|23,877
|91,530
|95,517
|Product revenue - wholesale
|16,212
|13,738
|62,895
|48,788
|Total product revenue
|38,389
|37,615
|154,425
|144,305
|Other revenue
|613
|1,284
|3,539
|4,293
|Total revenue
|$
|39,002
|$
|38,899
|$
|157,964
|$
|148,598