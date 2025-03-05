BIOA DEADLINE ALERT: BioAge Labs (BIOA) Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman Before Mar. 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) is abandoning development of its lead obesity candidate, azelaprag, just weeks after halting a Phase 2 trial. The biotech firm is pivoting to a preclinical neuroinflammation program, according to a recent company disclosure.

This decision follows a securities class action lawsuit alleging BioAge made misleading statements and omissions related to its September 2024 initial public offering. The IPO raised $227.7 million, with 12.65 million shares sold at $18 each. The suit claims the company’s IPO filings contained “materially false and/or misleading” statements.

Shareholders allege BioAge portrayed its STRIDES trial for azelaprag as free of safety concerns and confidently predicted positive results.

But on December 6, 2024, the company announced the trial’s termination due to elevated liver enzymes (transaminitis) in some participants. The biotech firm left the door open on azelaprag, noting that it remained encouraged by preclinical and early-phase data and vowing to share updated plans in 2025. The news triggered a more than 76% drop in BioAge’s stock price. Shares, which debuted at $18, were trading around $5.82 when the lawsuit was filed.

The lawsuit, filed by investors who acquired BioAge stock connected to the IPO, accuses the company and certain executives and directors of violating the Securities Act of 1933.

BioAge Terminates Azelaprag

In late January 2025, BioAge fully closed the door on azelaprag, explaining that the elevated liver enzymes seen in some patients without clear dose dependence had persuaded it to call time on the program.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into the matter.

“BioAge’s axing of azelaprag, so soon after the company’s IPO, raises questions about the adequacy of BioAge’s disclosures. We’re investigating whether the company knew about but failed to disclose potential risks associated with the drug, before raising over $200 million from the investing public,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

