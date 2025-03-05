Stefano Roma Announces Acquisition of Shares of Forsys Metals Corp.

MONACO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Stefano Roma (the “Acquiror”), a Director of Forsys Metals Corp. (the “Issuer”) announces the acquisition of 5,687,500 units (“Units”) of the Issuer on a private placement basis for a price of C$0.50 per Unit for total consideration of C$2,843,750. Each Unit consists of one Class A common share (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) of the Issuer, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of securities described in this news release, the Acquiror owned or exercised control or direction over 60,000,000 Common Shares (held by Leonardo Global Trading Ltd., a company beneficially owned by the Acquiror through Leonardo Trust), representing 29.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. Following completion of the private placement, the Acquiror now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 65,687,500 Common Shares and 5,687,500 Warrants, representing 31.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis, and 33.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis, assuming the full exercise of the Warrants held by the Acquiror only.

The securities acquired under the private placement are being acquired by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror may in the future, subject to regulatory constraints, take such actions in respect of his holdings of securities of the Issuer as he may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of the Issuer through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of his securities of the Company in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers. The Acquiror does not have any current plans or future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the events, transactions or circumstances enumerated in paragraphs (a) - (k) in the early warning report filed with the press release (the "Early Warning Report").

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report. A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition will be available under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, or for a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror at: +33640628450.

The head office address of the Issuer is located at 20 Adelaide St. East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2T6.