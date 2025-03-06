Water Desalination Equipment Market to Reach USD 26.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Advancements in Sustainable Technologies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water desalination equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, ultimately achieving a market value of USD 26.1 billion by 2035. This growth is primarily driven by significant investments in desalination infrastructure from water-scarce regions, including the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The water desalination equipment market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in the oil & gas, mining, and water & wastewater treatment industries. Such investments are further driving manufacturers to develop novel equipment targeting these end-use industries. The Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a prominent share of the water desalination equipment market in the assessment period.

Membrane-based technologies such as reverse osmosis and others are gaining immense popularity in the Middle East and Africa backed by increasing water consumption across the region. End-use industries are also concentrating on the development of energy-efficient water desalination technology that would help lower the desalination system's overall operating and maintenance costs. The global water desalination equipment market holds approximately 3% to 5% of the share in the global water treatment market, finds FMI.

Depletion of freshwater sources and rising water scarcity are anticipated to push sales of water desalination equipment in the next ten years. Saving water is significant to ensure the long-term supply for consumption, as well as various other applications. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 8,29000 people are estimated to die from diarrhea as a result of poor hand hygiene, lack of sanitation, and unsafe drinking water every year.

The WHO also suggests that deaths of around 2,97000 children under the age of 5 years can be avoided every year if the above-mentioned risk factors were evaluated. Diarrhea is considered to be the most widely known disease that is associated with contaminated food and water. Approximately 220 million people needed preventative treatment for schistosomiasis in 2017. It is a chronic and acute disease caused by parasitic worms contracted through exposure to infested water.

Apart from that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that children and adolescents in the USA drank an average of 23 ounces of plain water every day from 2015 to 2018, while adults drank an average of 44 ounces. These factors are estimated to push the water desalination equipment market in the next ten years.

"As global water scarcity intensifies, the desalination equipment market is evolving rapidly to meet rising demands. Innovations in membrane filtration, solar-powered desalination, and AI-driven monitoring are making desalination more efficient and sustainable. The resurgence of public-private partnerships (PPPs) is further fueling market growth, enabling large-scale projects in water-stressed regions. With continued technological advancements and investments, desalination is poised to become a crucial solution for securing freshwater resources worldwide." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Top 3 Trends Pushing Sales of Water Desalination Equipment Worldwide

• Investments by Governments in Seawater Desalination Projects to Push Growth

Due to shifting climatic conditions, water scarcity is continuously getting worse. Demand for freshwater is increasing for both residential and industrial purposes as a result of population growth, rising incomes, expanding urbanization, and increased consumption. Several nations are focusing on acquiring water from seawater desalination technology due to declining groundwater levels and other non-renewable sources of water. For their high water needs, several Middle Eastern and African nations are relying on desalination plants.

Novel desalination systems utilized in the plants are anticipated to showcase high demand as a result of increasing capital expenditure for seawater desalination projects by governments of various countries. According to the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authorities of Saudi Arabia, for instance, the country’s government has plans to invest around US$ 80 Billion in desalination projects there, which can create new growth opportunities for key players in the water desalination equipment market.

• Expansion of the Mining Sector in the Asia Pacific to Augment Sales by 2033

One of the most profitable regions is anticipated to expand significantly in the Asia Pacific. Desalination technology is currently being used to provide drinking water in some Asian nations, including China, India, and Singapore. In the Asia Pacific region, several domestic governments are taking efforts to meet the growing water needs of various end-use sectors. Investments in desalination projects are being driven by the region's declining groundwater resources and other non-renewable sources of water.

Every stage of the mining process requires water. The fourth-largest industrial user of water in the world is generally thought to be the mining sector. The majority of the assets of large mining corporations are located in areas with limited water supplies like China, where copper and other precious metals are mined. As its mining industry continues to expand, Asia has to invest in alternative water sources like desalination, which would push the water desalination equipment market in the assessment period.

• Demand for Hybrid Desalination Devices to Boost Growth in the Next Ten Years

Better water desalination, which results in lower operating costs, is provided by hybrid desalination technology. Due to the use of two different technologies, hybrid desalination systems help several plants to run more efficiently. Hybrid desalination systems provide high economies of scale, which helps to lower both operating and capital expenses.

Techniques for hybrid water desalination are being created to lower production and maintenance expenses, thereby making hybrid technology cost-effective and extremely efficient. Hybrid technology can help the water desalination industry to expand in the forecast period. Demand for water desalination equipment will increase due to various factors such as the expanding global population, increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, depletion of freshwater resources, rising water shortages, and water pollution.

Multi-Stage Flash Desalination Equipment Market Growth

Multi-stage flash (MSF) desalination continues to play a crucial role, especially in regions with abundant thermal energy resources. MSF operates by heating seawater in multiple stages to produce freshwater through condensation.

The technology’s ability to produce large volumes of freshwater with minimal maintenance is driving its sustained growth, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. Despite its high energy consumption, advancements in heat recovery systems are improving MSF efficiency, making it more viable for large-scale municipal and industrial applications.

Electrodialysis Desalination Systems Market Forecast

Electrodialysis (ED) desalination is emerging as a viable solution for industrial applications and wastewater treatment. Unlike conventional desalination processes, ED uses an electric field to selectively remove ions from water, reducing scaling and fouling issues. This technology is particularly useful for desalinating brackish water, reclaiming wastewater, and treating industrial process water. Growing concerns over water pollution and stringent discharge regulations are driving the adoption of electrodialysis in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemical manufacturing.

Vapour Compression Desalination Equipment Industry Outlook

Vapour compression (VC) desalination is witnessing increased adoption in off-grid and small-scale applications. The technology operates by compressing vapour to generate heat, which is then used to evaporate and condense freshwater. VC desalination is known for its high energy efficiency and ability to function with minimal maintenance. It is particularly suitable for remote locations, marine vessels, and offshore facilities where conventional desalination systems may not be practical. The demand for decentralized water treatment solutions is expected to drive the growth of VC desalination systems in the coming years.

Multi-Effect Distillation Desalination Market Size

Multi-effect distillation (MED) is gaining prominence due to its high energy efficiency and ability to operate on low-grade waste heat. This process involves multiple evaporation-condensation cycles, reducing energy consumption compared to traditional thermal desalination methods. MED is widely utilized in large-scale desalination plants, particularly in arid regions with abundant industrial waste heat sources. Countries in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific are investing in MED technology to enhance their desalination capacity while minimizing operational costs.

Municipal Applications of Desalination Equipment Market Share

Municipalities are increasingly investing in desalination solutions to meet the growing demand for potable water in urban and coastal areas. Rapid population growth, climate change, and declining freshwater resources are pushing governments to expand their desalination infrastructure. Advancements in public-private partnerships (PPPs) and increased funding for water treatment projects are contributing to the expansion of municipal desalination plants. The integration of smart monitoring systems and energy-efficient technologies is further optimizing water desalination for public distribution networks.

Key Players

 Suez: A French utility company collaborating with Siemens and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company to develop sustainable desalination initiatives.

 Siemens: A German multinational firm partnering with Suez and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company to advance desalination projects.

 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA): An energy company from the United Arab Emirates working with Suez and Siemens on desalination initiatives.

 Xylem Inc.: An American water technology provider offering solutions for water infrastructure and applied water systems.

 VA Tech Wabag: An Indian multinational company specializing in desalination and water treatment for municipal and industrial clients.

 Doosan Enerbility: A South Korean heavy industry company engaged in manufacturing and constructing desalination plants, power stations, and related infrastructure.

 TETRA Technologies: A company that has introduced TETRA Oasis TDS, a new water treatment and desalination technology targeting the reuse of produced water in the oil and gas industry.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Reverse Osmosis

Nano filtration

Multi-stage Flash

Electrodialysis

Vapour Compression

Multi-effect Distillation

Others



By Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



