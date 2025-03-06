Hivello integrates Nosana to boost passive income yield and expand DePIN network

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings Ltd (“Hivello”) has integrated with the Nosana network to increase passive income yield for Hivello users.

Nosana is one of the highest-yielding DePIN networks for GPU-based compute with significant demand from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software developers.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, “Generative AI has exploded into mainstream internet use over the past year and these apps require large amounts of computing power to compete by generating outputs at high speed. Helping to fill a supply void for decentralized GPU power, we’re delighted for Hivello to integrate with Nosana in a move that will see an increase in GPU node participation and earning opportunities for Hivello users seeking higher-yielding passive income.”

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Hivello Integrates Nosana to Boost GPU Earnings and Expand DePIN Opportunities

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, March 04, 2025 -- Hivello, an aggregator of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), is excited to announce its latest integration with Nosana, a decentralized compute network designed to power AI and CI/CD workloads using GPU resources. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding earning opportunities for users with GPUs, as Nosana is one of the highest-yielding DePIN networks for GPU-based compute.

GPU-powered DePIN networks are among the most in-demand and profitable, and Nosana’s integration allows Hivello users to maximize their earnings by contributing their GPUs to a decentralized AI and software development ecosystem. With Nosana now part of Hivello’s automated compute aggregation platform, users can seamlessly connect their idle GPU power and generate higher returns while supporting the infrastructure behind AI model training and continuous software integration.

With Nosana now integrated, Hivello expects to see a surge in GPU node participation, giving more users the ability to earn rewards, stake $HVLO, and contribute to the next wave of DePIN-powered applications.

"The future of infrastructure is decentralized, and DePIN is leading this transformation," said Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder and Chairman of Hivello. "Nosana’s integration is another step toward making GPU-powered compute more accessible, rewarding, and scalable. Hivello is committed to supporting the growth of DePIN by enabling anyone, anywhere, to contribute to and benefit from a more open and distributed infrastructure."

(ENDS)

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Nosana

Nosana is a decentralized GPU-powered compute network, supporting AI and CI/CD workloads. By leveraging distributed GPU resources, Nosana enables scalable AI training, software testing, and DevOps processes while rewarding node operators for their contributions.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast-growing technology businesses relating to cutting-edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

