Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against enCore Energy Corp. (EU) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EU). The investigation concerns whether enCore and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 3, 2025, enCore reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, announcing that Paul Goranson would no longer be serving as CEO or as a member of the Board. The Company further revealed that, “our management identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2024.” On this news, the price of enCore shares declined by $1.17 per share, or approximately 46%, from $2.52 per share on February 28, 2025, to close at $1.35 on March 3, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired enCore securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



