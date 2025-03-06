Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fortrea Holdings Inc. (“Fortrea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FTRE). The investigation concerns whether Fortrea and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 3, 2025, Fortrea released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that projects from before the Company’s spinoff from LabCorp are “late in their life cycle have less revenue and less profitability than expected for 2025” and that “post-spin work is not coming on fast enough to offset the pre-spin contract economics.” The Company further revealed this “older versus newer mix issue will continue to negatively impact [the Company’s] financial performance during 2025.” On this news, the price of Fortrea shares declined by $3.74 per share, or approximately 25%, from $13.85 per share on February 28, 2025, to close at $10.38 on March 3, 2025.

