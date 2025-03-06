Prairie Provident Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Equity Financing and Basal Quartz Operational Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced equity financing, for additional gross proceeds of $3.87 million. Together with the $4.8 million of gross proceeds from the first tranche closing completed on February 19, 2025, the Company raised $8.67 million in aggregate gross proceeds from the financing, through the issuance of, in aggregate:

(i) 86,267,672 units ("Units") at a price of $0.0425 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,666,376, in an offering made pursuant to the 'listed issuer financing exemption' (LIFE) under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "LIFE Offering"), with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), and each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share at price of $0.05 per share until March 5, 2028; and (ii) 117,647,059 Common Shares at a price of $0.0425 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $5,000,000, in a private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Private Placement" and, together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offerings").

The Offerings were led by Research Capital Corporation as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

Prairie Provident intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings to drill two additional Basal Quartz horizontal wells in the first quarter of 2025 and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the Offerings.

The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a restricted 4-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, and cannot be traded before July 6, 2025 unless otherwise permitted under securities legislation. The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units sold under the LIFE Offering are not subject to the same hold period restriction.

In connection with the Offerings, the Company paid to the Agents total cash compensation of $180,247 and issued to the Agents a total of 2,508,704 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.0425 per Unit until March 5, 2028.

Insider Participation

The Company's principal shareholder, PCEP Canadian Holdco, LLC ("PCEP"), and certain directors and officers of the Company, participated in the Offerings for a final aggregate investment of $7.32 million after converting USD-denominated commitments to Canadian dollars, of which $5.0 million was completed under the Private Placement (acquiring 117,647,029 Common Shares in total, for 100% of the Private Placement) and $2.32 million was completed under the LIFE Offering (acquiring 54,508,872 million Units in total, for 63.2% of the LIFE Offering) (collectively, the "Insider Participation").

Basal Quartz Operational Update

The Company is pleased to announce rig release at the Basal Quartz horizontal well 100/14-32-29-18W4M on March 3, 2025. The drilling rig was moved to the Basal Quartz horizontal well 102/13-32-29-18W4M which was spud on March 4, 2025. Completion operations for both wells are expected to commence in the next two weeks.

Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions

The Insider Participation constitutes 'related party transactions' for the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), which are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) thereof on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transactions, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transactions, insofar as they involve interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated for purposes of MI 61-101. Prairie Provident did not file a material change report 21 days before completion of the initial closing under the Offering completed on February 19, 2025, which was less than 21 days from commencement and it was commercially impracticable to delay the process.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons or persons in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which, or to or for the account or benefit of any other person to whom, any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States except in compliance with, or pursuant to an available exemption from, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. “United States” and “U.S. person” have the meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, including a position in the emerging Basal Quartz trend in the Michichi area of Central Alberta.

