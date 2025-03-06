Bird Secures $470 Million of Project Awards Across Key Sectors, Reinforcing Diversified Growth Strategy

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it was awarded a total of five projects with a combined value of approximately $470 million. These projects include Bird’s first project to be delivered through an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model in Atlantic Canada, two new buildings that support Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) nuclear program, civil infrastructure work with the Government of B.C., two significant multi-year agreements in the industrial maintenance sector, and a recreation centre redevelopment project in B.C.

Bird, as part of a joint venture, was awarded its first IPD contract model in Atlantic Canada. Through a shared-risk framework, transparent communication, and an integrated approach to decision-making, the IPD team will collaborate to deliver a 100,000 sq. ft. combined office and maintenance depot. Designed to achieve Zero Carbon, the approximately $70 million facility will be partially powered by a 260KW solar array, with plans for expansion to 600KW.

Bird, through an Indigenous-led joint venture, Makhos Bird Joint Venture (MBJV), was awarded contracts for the design and construction of two buildings for OPG that support ongoing nuclear operations and refurbishment activities. These projects, totaling approximately $120 million in aggregate, underscore the strength of Bird and MBJV’s relationship with OPG and Bird’s Indigenous partners to address the province’s growing electrification needs.

Bird’s recently acquired subsidiary, Jacob Bros Construction, has been awarded the Highway 1 Bus-On-Shoulder Lanes project by the Government of B.C. This $55 million project will widen nearly four kilometres of Highway 1 between the McKenzie and Colwood interchanges, adding continuous bus-on-shoulder lanes to enhance rapid transit services and reduce congestion. The project also includes a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge, ecological restoration works, and upgraded bus stops.

Bird’s industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (“MRO”) team has secured two significant contract awards totalling approximately $100 million, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industrial maintenance sector. The first award is a five-year MSA renewal with a long-term client, expanding Bird’s multi-discipline self-perform general contracting services to additional assets within the client’s portfolio. The second award is a multi-year, multi-discipline agreement with a blue-chip client in Eastern Canada. These awards align with Bird’s strategic plan for MRO, focusing on organic growth with existing clients and expanding into new strategic regions and markets across the country.

Bird has completed the validation stage on an IPD project to deliver the redevelopment of a major recreational centre in Kelowna, B.C. The completed facility will substantially increase athletic and aquatic space, offer three times as many programs, and include a dedicated childcare space. The redevelopment is part of a larger Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative, and Bird’s portion of the project is expected to approximate $125 million.

“Bird continues to win work across our industrial, buildings and infrastructure businesses in key strategic market sectors that remain economically resilient, building on the Company’s strong client relationships and forging new ones,” stated Teri McKibbon, President & CEO of Bird. “These awards highlight the scope of Bird’s capabilities, adding to the Company’s combined backlog of nuclear, healthcare, horizontal infrastructure and industrial maintenance work, while expanding Bird’s expertise in collaborative contracts.”

