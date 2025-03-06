SKYWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks securities between July 30, 2024 to February 5, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Skyworks’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Skyworks’ ability to expand its mobile business and capitalize on its growth potential by investing in new technologies to diversify its portfolio of offerings.

On February 5, 2025, after market close, Skyworks announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and provided lower-than anticipated revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and low guidance to a “competitive landscape” that had “intensified” in recent years. Following this news, the price of Skyworks’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, Skyworks’ stock price fell to $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025, a decline of over 24% in the span of just a single day.

