Katie Holmes Wears Your New Favorite Sneaker: ECCO BIOM 2.2

All-day comfort, and all-day style

 | Source: ECCO ECCO

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stepping out in style and comfort, actor Katie Holmes is in New York wearing the ECCO BIOM 2.2 sneaker and putting her own distinctive twist on the shoe.

Delivering everyday versatility, the ECCO BIOM 2.2 is easy to style. With an on-trend and understated, athletic aesthetic, the shoe seamlessly switches gear, making it a must for design-conscious women like Katie. Mixed materials – leather and suede from ECCO’s own tanneries, plus mesh inserts – add depth to the minimal style.

Befitting the Danish brand’s reputation as an innovator and champion of wearer-first technology, the sneaker feels as good as it looks. Designed with ECCO BIOM® NATURAL MOTION® that encourages natural movement of the foot, ECCO LYTR Technology for an ultra-light feel and rubber inserts for grip and support, the ECCO BIOM 2.2 is the ultimate all-day comfort. The perfect shoe for the woman on-the-go.

ECCO BIOM 2.2 in white suede, available now at ecco.com and select stores globally.

SOCIAL MEDIA
@ECCO #ECCO #ECCOBIOM

CREDITS 
Photographer: SGM

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                katie holmes
                            
                            
                                spotted
                            
                            
                                street style
                            
                            
                                fashion
                            
                            
                                mode
                            
                            
                                straatstijl
                            
                            
                                street stil
                            
                            
                                Streetstyle
                            
                            
                                celebrity
                            
                            
                                Berühmtheit
                            
                            
                                beroemdheid
                            
                            
                                berømthed
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data