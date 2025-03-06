



Press Release no. 02/2025

New federal heat pump grant system approves 930 applications in minutes





Copenhagen, March 6, 2025





The Danish Energy Agency has successfully launched its new digital grant management approval system for the heat pump subsidy program, delivering fast and efficient results beyond expectations.

“Yesterday, we at the Danish Energy Agency opened the floodgates for the heat pump subsidy scheme – and it has exceeded all expectations”, says a representative at the Danish Energy Agency.

“Applications totaling 26.6 million DKK have been submitted across 1,383 applications. The coolest part is that in just a few minutes, our top-tuned approval system has already automatically granted approval to 930 of the applicants. Now that’s what you call mega-fast digital support that just works.”

The successful launch of this heat pump subsidy system underscores how smart technology can support faster, smarter, and more effective public services, accelerating Denmark’s green transition.

Build and configured using cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) F2 COTS for government software platform, the new grant management solution supports fully integrated all steps end-to-end, from self-service to case processing, evaluation, and filing.

Due to automated case processing steps, combined with automated integrations into multiple national registers, the grant process has been fully automated for the majority of applications. Now only cases that e.g. need more information and special evaluation require manual interaction.





