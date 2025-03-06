Valoe's Financial Negotiations Continue. District Court Postponed the Proceedings of the Application to Suspend the Reorganization Proceedings to 4.4.2025

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 6 March 2025 at 11.20 Finnish time
On 2.10.2024, attorney Pekka Jaatinen, the administrator of Valoe's corporate reorganization, filed an application with the North Savo District Court to suspend Valoe's reorganization proceedings. The North Savo District Court postponed the processing of the suspension application to a new district court hearing to be held on 4.4.2025.
Valoe is in advanced negotiations with international investors regarding both an investment in the company and the sale of its business.
Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.