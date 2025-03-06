Green Hydrogen Costs to Drop 60-80% by 2030 as Industry Shifts Towards Sustainable Energy - New Global Hydrogen Market Report 2025 Released

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen market stands at a pivotal moment in its evolution, transitioning from its traditional industrial applications to becoming a cornerstone of the global energy transition. Currently valued at approximately $200 billion, the market has historically been dominated by "gray hydrogen" produced from natural gas without carbon capture, primarily serving ammonia production, petroleum refining, and chemical manufacturing. The market is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by decarbonization imperatives. Green hydrogen (produced via renewable-powered electrolysis) and blue hydrogen (produced from natural gas with carbon capture) are gaining momentum as countries and corporations commit to net-zero targets. This shift is supported by plummeting costs of renewable electricity, technological advancements in electrolyzers, and expanding policy support worldwide.

Key regions leading hydrogen development include the European Union, which has committed to installing 40GW of electrolyzer capacity by 2030 as part of its Hydrogen Strategy. Similarly, Japan, South Korea, and China have established ambitious hydrogen roadmaps focusing on both domestic production and international supply chains. The United States has accelerated its hydrogen ambitions through significant investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, establishing hydrogen hubs across the country.

The transportation sector represents one of hydrogen's most promising applications, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles, shipping, and aviation where battery electrification faces challenges. Major automotive manufacturers are investing in fuel cell vehicles, while hydrogen fueling infrastructure continues to expand globally, albeit from a small base. In the industrial sector, steel production is pioneering hydrogen use as a reduction agent to replace coal, with several demonstration projects already operational in Europe. Energy storage presents another significant opportunity, with hydrogen serving as a means to store excess renewable electricity over extended periods, addressing intermittency challenges. Additionally, hydrogen blending into existing natural gas networks is being tested as a transitional decarbonization strategy.

Despite this progress, the market faces substantial challenges. Production costs for green hydrogen remain higher than fossil alternatives, though the gap is narrowing. Infrastructure for transportation and storage requires massive investment, while regulatory frameworks are still evolving. Safety concerns and public perception issues also need addressing through standardization and education.

The market outlook appears increasingly favorable. Projections suggest hydrogen could meet up to 24% of global energy demand by 2050, with the market potentially reaching $700 billion by 2040. Costs for green hydrogen are expected to decrease by 60-80% by 2030, achieving cost parity with gray hydrogen in many regions. Annual production could grow from approximately 90 million tonnes today to 500-700 million tonnes by 2050.

Investment trends confirm this optimistic outlook, with over $300 billion in hydrogen projects announced globally by 2024, though many remain in planning stages. The coming decade will be critical as the industry moves from pilot projects to commercial scale, requiring continued policy support, technological innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

Market Overview and Dynamics Detailed classification of hydrogen types: green, blue, pink, turquoise, and gray hydrogen by production method and carbon intensity Deep analysis of national hydrogen initiatives across major regions including the European Union, United States, Japan, China, and emerging markets Critical examination of market challenges including infrastructure needs, regulatory frameworks, and cost competitiveness

Hydrogen Production Technologies Comprehensive technology breakdown of electrolysis methods including PEM, alkaline, solid oxide, and AEM technologies Detailed assessment of blue hydrogen production including SMR, ATR, and emerging pyrolysis methods Analysis of carbon capture technologies including pre-combustion, post-combustion, and direct air capture methods Evaluation of nuclear-powered hydrogen production (pink hydrogen) and its role in the energy transition Emerging production methods including plasma technologies, photosynthesis, bacterial processes, and biomimicry approaches

Storage and Transportation Market analysis of compression, liquefaction, and alternative carrier technologies Pipeline infrastructure development projections and investment forecasts Road, rail, and maritime transport solutions and technological advancements Underground storage potential and regional capacity assessment Comprehensive evaluation of material innovations for hydrogen-compatible infrastructure

Hydrogen Utilization and Applications Fuel cell market dynamics across transportation, stationary power, and portable applications Hydrogen mobility adoption forecasts for light vehicles, heavy-duty transportation, marine applications, and aviation Industrial decarbonization pathways focusing on steel production, ammonia synthesis, and methanol manufacturing Power generation applications including turbines, combined cycle systems, and grid balancing capabilities Synthetic fuel production analysis including e-fuels, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuels

Regional Market Analysis United States hydrogen market with detailed assessment of DOE hydrogen hubs and regional production capacity European Union developments including the European Hydrogen Strategy and national roadmaps Asia-Pacific market expansion focusing on China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia Middle East and North Africa emerging as major green hydrogen export regions Latin America and Africa developing hydrogen potential through renewable resources

Investment Analysis and Future Outlook Capital expenditure forecasts across production, infrastructure, and end-use applications Levelized cost projections for different hydrogen production pathways through 2035 Policy and incentive analysis across major markets and influence on investment decisions Risk assessment for hydrogen projects including regulatory, technological, and market risks Long-term market scenarios under different energy transition pathways and climate policies

Competitive Landscape

Strategic initiatives and development roadmaps of key market players Investment analysis of major funding rounds, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures Technological positioning and intellectual property landscape Start-up ecosystem evaluation and innovation hotspots Comprehensive profiles of over 280 companies across the hydrogen value chain



Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Hydrogen classification

2.2 Global energy demand and consumption

2.3 The hydrogen economy and production

2.4 Removing CO? emissions from hydrogen production

2.5 Hydrogen value chain

2.6 National hydrogen initiatives

2.7 Market challenges

3 HYDROGEN MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Industry developments 2020-2024

3.2 Market map

3.3 Global hydrogen production

3.3.1 Industrial applications

3.3.2 Hydrogen energy

3.3.3 Current Annual H2 Production

3.3.4 Hydrogen production processes

3.3.5 Production costs

3.3.6 Global hydrogen demand forecasts

3.3.7 Hydrogen Production in the United States

3.3.8 DOE Hydorgen Hubs

3.3.9 US Hydrogen Electrolyzer Capacities, Planned and Installed

4 TYPES OF HYDROGEN

4.1 Comparative analysis

4.2 Green hydrogen

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Role in energy transition

4.2.3 SWOT analysis

4.2.4 Electrolyzer technologies

4.2.5 Costs

4.2.6 Water and land use for green hydrogen production

4.2.7 Electrolyzer manufacturing capacities

4.3 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)

4.4 Pink hydrogen

4.5 Turquoise hydrogen

5 HYDROGEN STORAGE AND TRANSPORT

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Hydrogen transport methods

5.3 Hydrogen compression, liquefaction, storage

5.4 Market players

6 HYDROGEN UTILIZATION

6.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

6.2 Market overview

6.3 Alternative fuel production

6.4 Hydrogen Vehicles

6.5 Aviation

6.6 Ammonia production

6.7 Methanol production

6.8 Market overview

6.9 Steelmaking

6.10 Power & heat generation

6.11 Maritime

6.12 Fuel cell trains

7 COMPANY PROFILES

