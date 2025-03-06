Global Power Generation Construction Project Insights Report, Q4 2024: Western Europe Leads with $1.49 Trillion in the Pipeline - Total Project Values and Analysis by Stage and Funding for All Regions

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of power construction projects globally



The analyst estimates the global pipeline for power generation projects at a staggering $7.96 trillion, highlighting the immense potential for growth and innovation in the sector. Of the total pipeline value, 61.4% corresponds to projects in early development stages (pre-planning and planning), 25.8% in the execution stage, and 12.8% in the pre-execution stage (design, tender, and EPC award).

Western Europe leads the power generation pipeline, with a total value of $1.49 trillion and a focus on renewable energy, particularly wind, which comprises 73.4% of its projects. North-East Asia follows with a pipeline valued at $1.16 trillion, with China contributing $681.8 billion.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the power construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vclsn8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.