Softonic achieves best results in a decade, driven by diversification and sustainable growth

BARCELONA, Spain, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softonic, the leading global platform for secure software distribution, has reported €28.4 million in revenue for 2024, its highest since 2014 and a 16% increase from 2023. The company has nearly doubled in size since 2020, marking a major milestone in its turnaround and sustained growth.

Softonic’s EBITDA surged over 150% year-over-year, driven by a refined revenue mix, improved team productivity through smarter work practices, and enhanced operational efficiency.

A key growth driver has been its diversification strategy. While maintaining its market-leading 25% share in B2C, Softonic expanded in B2B with the acquisition of Appvizer, a European B2B SaaS distribution expert. This acquisition enabled Softonic to access a new customer segment, accounting for approximately 10% of the company’s total revenue in 2024.

Another key factor is the strength of its primary business model. Softonic.com, the core platform, generated €22.9 million in revenue, up 11%, while sector partnerships grew 4%. Since taking over Download.com, traffic and revenue have doubled, and other business lines contributed 6%.

Additionally, Softonic's company-wide strategic programme ‘Above and Beyond’, launched in 2023, reinforced its approach by defining strategic priorities, identifying key initiatives, strengthening the company’s culture, and improving processes and tools to enhance efficiency. It also supports the development of high-performance teams.

Fiona Garvey, CEO of Softonic, said: “2024 has been a pivotal year for our company. Not only have we achieved our highest revenue in a decade, but we have also entered the B2B sector through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. By diversifying our business and optimising our operations, we have built a more resilient, future-ready company, positioning ourselves for continued leadership in software distribution with sustained growth.”

Looking ahead, the company will deepen its B2B presence by integrating dedicated content within Softonic.com and complementing the established offerings on Appvizer. The company also plans strategic acquisitions and partnerships and will continue optimising its core operations, enhancing efficiency, and improving user experience.

Innovation will remain key, with plans to explore new opportunities in the mobile segment to diversify revenue streams and expand support for developers. Softonic aims to help developers reach wider audiences and maximise their impact by providing better tools and visibility.



About Softonic

Softonic is a leading technology company specialising in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world’s leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. Currently available in 18 languages, the platform categorises, evaluates, and distributes over 1 million Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks, which help users download virus-free software.

Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also the driving force behind other initiatives, such as GHacks, a portal for IT users, a technology news platform. In July 2024, the company acquired Appvizer, which specialises in B2B software design to support professional growth. Softonic has expanded its workforce of over 110 employees representing over 22 nationalities.

Contact:

F.awoyemi@romanrm.com