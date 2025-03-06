Saudi Giga Projects Report 2025: 24 Giga Projects Transforming Saudi Arabia's Economy & Infrastructure

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Giga Projects 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi construction market is experiencing a major transformation, driven by the ambitious goals of Vision 2030. The Kingdom aims to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil, with giga and mega-projects at the forefront of this shift. Outstanding developments such as Neom, the Diriyah Project, Jeddah Central and King Salman International Airport are not only reshaping the country's infrastructure but also creating significant opportunities in sectors like tourism, technology and entertainment.

These large-scale projects are critical to realizing Vision 2030, as they generate jobs, attract foreign investment and position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in innovation and sustainability. The construction market is booming, offering local and international businesses and subcontractors new opportunities to participate in world-class developments. The successful delivery of these projects is key to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and long-term growth, aligning with the Kingdom's goals for a sustainable and diversified future.

The Saudi Giga Projects 2025 report offers an in-depth analysis of 24 transformative mega and giga-projects shaping the future of Saudi Arabia. The report covers high-profile initiatives and provides comprehensive updates on the current progress of these projects, detailing the key milestones, contractor awards, companies involved and upcoming developments. The report also highlights critical opportunities within these large-scale projects, focusing on subcontractor involvement and various packages that present potential for business growth.

By examining these ambitious projects, the report offers valuable insights into the broader economic and infrastructure transformation occurring in Saudi Arabia, helping stakeholders, investors and businesses navigate the evolving landscape. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding the scope and strategic importance of these ventures, providing a clear picture of the opportunities in the country's mega-project sector as the Kingdom advances toward Vision 2030.

Ongoing Saudi Giga Projects included:

Neom - Tabouk The Line Oxagon The Gulf of Aqaba Trojena Magna Sindalah Island

Diriyah Project - Riyadh

New Murabba Project - Riyadh

Jeddah Central Project - Jeddah

Green Riyadh Project - Riyadh

Dahiyat AlFursan - Riyadh

The Red Sea Project - Tabouk

AlUla Development - Madina

Dahiyat Makkah Gate - Makkah

Rua Al Madina Project - Madina

SEDRA Community - Riyadh

Qiddiya City - Riyadh

Amaala - Tabouk

King Salman Park - Riyadh

Thakher City - Makkah

Landbridge Project - Riyadh

Upcoming Saudi Giga Projects included:

King Salman International Airport - Riyadh

Riyadh Expo 2030 - Riyadh

The North Pole Project - Riyadh

The Rig Resort - Dammam

AlWadi Project - Assir

The Airport City - Jeddah

Soudah Peaks - Assir

Nakkasa Development - Makkah

