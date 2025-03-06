$2.03 Bn Embedded Die Packaging Market Outlook, 2037 - Increasing Demand for Compact, High-Performance Semiconductor Packaging Solutions

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Die Packaging Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global embedded die packaging market was valued at USD 277.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2037, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2037.
By 2025, the market size is expected to reach USD 374.8 million, driven by increasing demand for compact, high-performance semiconductor packaging solutions across various industries.
The embedded die packaging market is anticipated to expand at a steady rate over the next few years due to the rising utilization of new and innovative semiconductor technologies, coupled with the increasing need for miniaturized and high performing electronic gadgets.
Competitive Landscape
- Amkor Technology
- ASE Technology Holding Co.
- AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Fujitsu Limited
- General Electric Company
- Intel Corporation
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
- STMicroelectronics
- TDK Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation
- Wurth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Embedded Die Packaging Market
2. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Executive Summary
5. Growth Drivers
6. Major Roadblocks
7. Opportunities
8. Prevalent Trends
9. Government Regulation
10. Technological Advancements
11. Up-Coming Technologies
12. Growth Outlook
13. Risk Overview
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Regional Demand
16. Transforming Industries: The Role of Embedded Die Packaging in Market Evolution
17. Empowering Electronics: Exploring the Essential Platforms of Embedded Die Packaging
18. Growth Potential for Industry of Embedded Die Packaging Market
19. Regional Overview of Embedded Board Production: Capacity and Cost Dynamics
20. Embedded Substrates: A Global Overview of Production Capacity by Region
21. Investment Analysis
22. Recent News
23. Blueprint for Success: Strategic Insights for Embedded Die Packaging
24. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for Discovering Problems of the Embedded Die Packaging Market
25. Porter Five Forces
26. PESTLE
27. Comparative Positioning
