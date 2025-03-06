United States Digital Payments Report 2025: Credit Card Spending Projected to Surpass $3.8 Trillion in 2025, A2A Transfers and Real-time Payments are Gaining Traction, Reshaping the Payment Landscape

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Payment Methods & Digital Payments 2025: Consumer Trends & Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital payments in the U.S. are evolving rapidly, driven by mobile payments, BNPL growth, and the increasing adoption of alternative payment methods.



Digital Payments Surge, Yet Merchant Acceptance Remains a Hurdle

Digital and mobile payments continue to expand, with nearly 70% of online adults in the U.S. using them in the past three months. Despite this growth, less than 60% of small businesses accept digital wallets, while almost 95% support card payments, slowing broader adoption.

Crypto Ownership Increases, and BNPL Gains Popularity

Cryptocurrency ownership in the U.S. has exceeded 72 million in 2024, though usage for payments remains limited. Meanwhile, BNPL adoption continues to rise, with over 30 million Millennials and 25 million Gen Z consumers using these services in 2024, reinforcing its role in digital commerce.

Cards Maintain Dominance, but New Payment Methods Emerge

Credit and debit cards remain the preferred payment methods, making up over 70% of traditional payments in North America in 2023, with credit card spending projected to surpass USD 3.8 trillion by 2025. At the same time, alternative payment options such as A2A transfers and real-time payments are gaining traction, reshaping the payment landscape.

Questions Covered in the report:

How widely accepted were digital wallets among small businesses in 2024?

How much is the BNPL market projected to be worth in 2025?

What alternative payment methods were impacting card usage in 2024?

What share of total U.S. retail sales is expected to come from E-Commerce by 2028?

What challenges did merchants face in adopting digital payments in 2024?

Company Coverage:

PayPal

Apple Pay

Venmo

Cash App

Zelle

Google Wallet

Samsung Pay

Klarna

Affirm

Afterpay

Amazon

Walmart

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

Pinterest

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways - Report Summary

2. Management Summary

3. North America Market Overview: Growth and Revenue Trends

3.1. Key Takeaways - North America Market

3.2. Market Overview: Growth and Revenue Trends

Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f

Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022-2027f

Payments Revenue, in USD trillion, 2017 & 2020-2022 & 2027f

Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

Breakdown of Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2023

Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

4. U.S. Consumer Behavior & Retail E-Commerce Trends

4.1. Key Takeaways - U.S. Consumer Behavior & Retail E-Commerce

4.2. Market Overview: Consumer Behavior & Retail E-Commerce Trends

Total C2B point-of-sale spend, in USD trillion, 2018-2023

Total C2B point-of-sale spend by segment, in %, 2018-2023

Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Online Retail Sales as a Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2024 & 2029f

Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2029f

Amazon and Walmart's Projected Share of Total U.S. E-Commerce Sales, 2029f

Share of U.S. Adults Likely to Make Purchases Directly on Social Networks, by Platform, Gen Z vs. Total, Q1 2023

Social Media's Influence on E-Commerce and M-Commerce, February 2025

5. U.S. Digital & Mobile Payment Adoption Trends

5.1. Key Takeaways - U.S. Digital & Mobile Payment

5.2. Market Overview: Digital & Mobile Payment Adoption Trends

Share of Online Adults Who Used Digital Payment Methods for Purchases in the Past Three Months, in %, 2023

Share of Online Adults Using PayPal or Apple Pay for Purchases Within The Past 3 Months, in %, 2023

Digital Buyers' Use of Payment Methods for Purchases, in %, April 2024

Share of Consumers Using Online or Mobile Payment Accounts, in %, 2023

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: Online, in % of respondents, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of respondents, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of respondents, 2024

Digital Payments Adoption by Category: Online, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024

Digital Payments Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024

Digital Payments Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024

Share of Digital Wallet Users by Service (PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App Pay), in %, 2024

Share Of Consumers Who Used a Digital Wallet In The Past 90 Days, in %, 2023 & 2024

Mobile Payment Apps/Wallets Used Most by Respondents for Online vs. In-Store Purchases, in %, July 2023

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, by Generation, in millions, 2024f

Share Of Respondents Using Digital Payments, by Category, in %, 2019 & 2021 & 2023 & 2024f

Digital Payments Adoption by Category, in % of respondents, 2024

Share of Consumers Using Digital Wallets More Often Than Traditional Payment Methods, in %, August 2023

Digital Wallet Adoption Trends, February 2025

6. North America & U.S. Transaction, Digital Commerce and Cryptocurrency Trends

6.1. Key Takeaways - North America & U.S. Transaction, Digital Commerce and Cryptocurrency

6.2. Market Overview: Transaction, Digital Commerce and Cryptocurrency Trends

Payment Mix: New Payments vs Traditional Payments, In % of transaction volume, 2023

Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Digital Commerce Platforms' Gross Payment Value, in USD billion, Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 2022-2026f

Transaction Value of Select Payment Types, in USD trillion, 2021-2025f

Share of Payment Methods Used for Purchases, by Type, in % of Respondents, December 2023

Cards Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

Share of Digital Commerce Payments by Type, in %, 2017, 2022, and 2027f

Number of Cryptocurrency Payments Users, in millions, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2026f

Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

7. U.S. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market Trends

7.1. Key Takeaways - U.S. BNPL Market

7.2. Market Overview: BNPL Market Trends

BNPL Spending Value, in USD billion, Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 2021-2025f

BNPL Payment Value, by Company, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f

Number of BNPL Service Users, by Generation, in millions, 2024

Share of Adults Interested in Using BNPL Services at Checkout, by Gender, in % of Respondents, December 2023

Share of Adults Interested in Using BNPL Services at Checkout, by Age Group, in % of Respondents, December 2023

Share of Adults Interested in Using BNPL Services at Checkout, in %, December 2023

