United States Digital Payments Report 2025: Credit Card Spending Projected to Surpass $3.8 Trillion in 2025, A2A Transfers and Real-time Payments are Gaining Traction, Reshaping the Payment Landscape

Digital payments in the U.S. are evolving rapidly, driven by mobile payments, BNPL growth, and the increasing adoption of alternative payment methods.
Digital Payments Surge, Yet Merchant Acceptance Remains a Hurdle
Digital and mobile payments continue to expand, with nearly 70% of online adults in the U.S. using them in the past three months. Despite this growth, less than 60% of small businesses accept digital wallets, while almost 95% support card payments, slowing broader adoption.
Crypto Ownership Increases, and BNPL Gains Popularity
Cryptocurrency ownership in the U.S. has exceeded 72 million in 2024, though usage for payments remains limited. Meanwhile, BNPL adoption continues to rise, with over 30 million Millennials and 25 million Gen Z consumers using these services in 2024, reinforcing its role in digital commerce.
Cards Maintain Dominance, but New Payment Methods Emerge
Credit and debit cards remain the preferred payment methods, making up over 70% of traditional payments in North America in 2023, with credit card spending projected to surpass USD 3.8 trillion by 2025. At the same time, alternative payment options such as A2A transfers and real-time payments are gaining traction, reshaping the payment landscape.
Questions Covered in the report:
- How widely accepted were digital wallets among small businesses in 2024?
- How much is the BNPL market projected to be worth in 2025?
- What alternative payment methods were impacting card usage in 2024?
- What share of total U.S. retail sales is expected to come from E-Commerce by 2028?
- What challenges did merchants face in adopting digital payments in 2024?
Company Coverage:
- PayPal
- Apple Pay
- Venmo
- Cash App
- Zelle
- Google Wallet
- Samsung Pay
- Klarna
- Affirm
- Afterpay
- Amazon
- Walmart
- TikTok
- YouTube
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways - Report Summary
2. Management Summary
3. North America Market Overview: Growth and Revenue Trends
3.1. Key Takeaways - North America Market
3.2. Market Overview: Growth and Revenue Trends
- Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f
- Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022-2027f
- Payments Revenue, in USD trillion, 2017 & 2020-2022 & 2027f
- Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023
- Breakdown of Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2023
- Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f
4. U.S. Consumer Behavior & Retail E-Commerce Trends
4.1. Key Takeaways - U.S. Consumer Behavior & Retail E-Commerce
4.2. Market Overview: Consumer Behavior & Retail E-Commerce Trends
- Total C2B point-of-sale spend, in USD trillion, 2018-2023
- Total C2B point-of-sale spend by segment, in %, 2018-2023
- Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f
- Online Retail Sales as a Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2024 & 2029f
- Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2029f
- Amazon and Walmart's Projected Share of Total U.S. E-Commerce Sales, 2029f
- Share of U.S. Adults Likely to Make Purchases Directly on Social Networks, by Platform, Gen Z vs. Total, Q1 2023
- Social Media's Influence on E-Commerce and M-Commerce, February 2025
5. U.S. Digital & Mobile Payment Adoption Trends
5.1. Key Takeaways - U.S. Digital & Mobile Payment
5.2. Market Overview: Digital & Mobile Payment Adoption Trends
- Share of Online Adults Who Used Digital Payment Methods for Purchases in the Past Three Months, in %, 2023
- Share of Online Adults Using PayPal or Apple Pay for Purchases Within The Past 3 Months, in %, 2023
- Digital Buyers' Use of Payment Methods for Purchases, in %, April 2024
- Share of Consumers Using Online or Mobile Payment Accounts, in %, 2023
- Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: Online, in % of respondents, 2024
- Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of respondents, 2024
- Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of respondents, 2024
- Digital Payments Adoption by Category: Online, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024
- Digital Payments Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024
- Digital Payments Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of respondents, 2019, 2021, 2023-2024
- Share of Digital Wallet Users by Service (PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App Pay), in %, 2024
- Share Of Consumers Who Used a Digital Wallet In The Past 90 Days, in %, 2023 & 2024
- Mobile Payment Apps/Wallets Used Most by Respondents for Online vs. In-Store Purchases, in %, July 2023
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, by Generation, in millions, 2024f
- Share Of Respondents Using Digital Payments, by Category, in %, 2019 & 2021 & 2023 & 2024f
- Digital Payments Adoption by Category, in % of respondents, 2024
- Share of Consumers Using Digital Wallets More Often Than Traditional Payment Methods, in %, August 2023
- Digital Wallet Adoption Trends, February 2025
6. North America & U.S. Transaction, Digital Commerce and Cryptocurrency Trends
6.1. Key Takeaways - North America & U.S. Transaction, Digital Commerce and Cryptocurrency
6.2. Market Overview: Transaction, Digital Commerce and Cryptocurrency Trends
- Payment Mix: New Payments vs Traditional Payments, In % of transaction volume, 2023
- Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f
- Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f
- Digital Commerce Platforms' Gross Payment Value, in USD billion, Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 2022-2026f
- Transaction Value of Select Payment Types, in USD trillion, 2021-2025f
- Share of Payment Methods Used for Purchases, by Type, in % of Respondents, December 2023
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f
- Share of Digital Commerce Payments by Type, in %, 2017, 2022, and 2027f
- Number of Cryptocurrency Payments Users, in millions, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2026f
- Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e
7. U.S. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market Trends
7.1. Key Takeaways - U.S. BNPL Market
7.2. Market Overview: BNPL Market Trends
- BNPL Spending Value, in USD billion, Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 2021-2025f
- BNPL Payment Value, by Company, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f
- Number of BNPL Service Users, by Generation, in millions, 2024
- Share of Adults Interested in Using BNPL Services at Checkout, by Gender, in % of Respondents, December 2023
- Share of Adults Interested in Using BNPL Services at Checkout, by Age Group, in % of Respondents, December 2023
- Share of Adults Interested in Using BNPL Services at Checkout, in %, December 2023
