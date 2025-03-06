Cancer Biomarkers Research Report 2024: Global Market Projected to Soar to USD 62.14 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Early Detection

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type, by Biomolecule, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer biomarkers market is witnessing a remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a surge from USD 15.09 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 62.14 billion by 2034.

The anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.73% from 2024 to 2034 is attributed to a multitude of factors, including the growing incidence of cancer cases globally, an aging population, advancements in technology, and heightened initiatives by governments worldwide. The shift towards preventative measures and the early detection of cancer, along with an increase in drug discovery and development leveraging biomarker technology, are further propelling this positive trajectory.



Diagnosis and Treatment Innovations



The cancer biomarkers domain has been revolutionized by innovations that have made possible the earlier and more precise detection of various cancer types, eventually leading to timely medical interventions and improvements in patient outcomes. This revolution is exemplified by recent significant collaborations in the industry aimed at developing novel diagnostic tools and tests for conditions such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Such market advancements highlight the swift evolution of strategies for heightened effectiveness in cancer diagnosis and personalized medicine.



Segment Insights



In the segments of breast cancer and genetic biomarkers, the market has seen the highest revenue, primarily due to the prevalence of breast cancer globally and the critical role of genetic mutations in cancer development. These segments are adopting genetic biomarker tests at an increasing rate for diagnosis, prognosis, and determining therapeutic approaches. The sectors of lung cancer and epigenetic biomarkers are forecasted to expand significantly, propelled by rapid advancements in research, increased awareness, and a burgeoning development of targeted therapies for lung cancer subtypes.



End-User Demand



The hospital segment is leading in revenue generation within the global cancer biomarkers market. The vast patient inflow into hospitals for cancer management, coupled with a growing need for biomarker testing, solidifies the hospitals' segment's dominance. In parallel, the diagnostic laboratory segment is expected to register the fastest growth, nourished by the escalating demand for specialized testing services and technological innovations enhancing laboratory testing precision.



Geographical Dominance and Emerging Markets



North America currently holds sway over the market with the largest revenue share, benefiting from an advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and a supportive regulatory framework for biomarker advancements. Concurrently, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR due to improving healthcare systems, rising disposable incomes, and increased awareness regarding the benefits of early cancer detection and customized treatment options.



The comprehensive analysis offered in this overview is reflective of the changing dynamics and the evolving landscape of the cancer biomarkers market, which promises significant improvements in patient care and medical practices across the globe.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $62.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured





Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Siemens Healthineers

Merck KGaA

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis AG

BioMérieux SA

Guardant Health

Exact Sciences Corporation

Myriad Genetics.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjeocx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment