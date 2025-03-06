Kaldalón hf.: Publication of 2024 financial statements

Kaldalón hf. will publish its 2024 annual financial statements after market close on Friday, March 7, 2025.

An investor presentation regarding the financial statements will take place on the same day at 16:00 GMT at Grand Hotel, Sigtún 28, Reykjavík.

During the presentation, company management will provide an overview of the year’s operations, financial performance, and future outlook. The presentation materials will be made available on Kaldalón’s website at the beginning of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is



