Global Chronic Wound Care Market to Reach USD 27,076.5 Million by 2035 Amidst Technological Advancements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic wound care market is projected to experience steady growth, reaching USD 27,076.5 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8%. In 2024, the market revenue stood at USD 17,941.7 million, with forecasts indicating an increase to USD 18,675.3 million in 2025.

Regenerative medicine may be improved with advancements in 3D printing techniques. Cells, tissues, or organs that have been damaged or destroyed can be repaired or replaced using stem cells and other technologies. Creating scaffolds has been a focus of much regenerative medicine research in the coming years. In addition, a hydrogel injectable that grew intestinal-looking tissues and fast-tracked wound healing in mice's intestines was also developed by researchers. Inflammatory bowel disease, one of the most common diseases leading to intestinal injuries, could suggest new treatments that should be explored to treat intestinal injuries.

Innovations Driving Market Expansion

The wound care industry is witnessing transformative advancements, including:

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes – Enhancing wound healing and reducing recovery times.

Enhancing wound healing and reducing recovery times. Antimicrobial Dressings – Minimizing infections and complications.

Minimizing infections and complications. Growth Factor Therapy – Stimulating tissue regeneration for faster healing.

Stimulating tissue regeneration for faster healing. Telemedicine & Electronic Wound Assessment – Expanding access to expert care and enabling remote monitoring.

What are the Major Factors Driving the Chronic Wound Care Drugs Market?

Developing New Therapies Received a Major Boost During the Pandemic Crisis

Due to the increasing prevalence of diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and other wounds, dressings, devices, and active therapies will be used more frequently to treat them. High demand for treatment is being generated by the rising prevalence of chronic wound care globally. Additionally, increasing customer awareness about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene will further boost the demand for sterilization supplies, clothing, and hand sanitizers. Several medical cures in the market are already experiencing an impact from an increase in the number of Covid-19 conditions and aftereffects.

It is expected that the international market for chronic wound care treatments will continue to grow as chronic diseases such as cancer and other autoimmune diseases become more prevalent. For example, the CDC reported that there are approximately 34.2 million diabetics in the United States or about 11% of the population. The World Health Organization estimates that 26.8 million people worldwide have diabetes, while 7.3 million have not yet been diagnosed. Greater awareness of wound management techniques and ways to clean and maintain them has contributed to the market's growth.

New Product Launches Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Treating Chronic Wound Care

In coming years, there will be increased usage of sterilized bandages and devices in the hospital, ambulatory and clinical settings that are developed, manufactured, distributed, and marketed around the world. Also, the players in the market are taking strategic measures in order to develop products and market them in the most effective way possible for chronic wound care.

There will be a noticeable increase in investments in product innovation, which will lead to a positive outlook for the future growth of the overall market. For instance, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Limited introduced a new dressing made with an advanced product. MaxioCell, a chitosan-based product, was announced by the company. The company will focus on improving its market position through this product. Moreover, with Axio BioSolutions' latest product, the chronic wound care market will see a direct impact on Axio BioSolutions's growth in the coming years.

Future advancements in plasma-coated bandages might revolutionize the treatment of chronic wound care. An alternative method for treating chronic diabetic foot ulcers is to use a hybrid-scale fiber matrix, which is a promising new solution for the medical industry.

"The chronic wound care market is witnessing a wave of innovation, with novel treatment approaches redefining patient care. However, while advanced therapies hold immense potential, affordability and accessibility will be crucial in shaping the market’s future. Addressing cost concerns through insurance coverage expansion and enhanced infection control strategies will be key to unlocking the full potential of this market." says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.





Pressing Challenges in Chronic Wound Healing Solutions

Despite market growth, certain challenges persist:

High cost of treatment : Advanced therapies such as negative pressure wound therapy and bioengineered skin substitutes are expensive, limiting accessibility.

: Advanced therapies such as negative pressure wound therapy and bioengineered skin substitutes are expensive, limiting accessibility. Lack of skilled professionals : Effective wound management requires specialized training, which remains a challenge in some regions.

: Effective wound management requires specialized training, which remains a challenge in some regions. Regulatory hurdles: Stringent approval processes for new wound care products may slow down market expansion.



Major Highlights of the Chronic Wound Care Industry

India is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2035, indicating strong market growth.

Brazil follows with a CAGR of 5.7%, highlighting promising expansion in the region.

Japan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, reflecting steady market development.

The United States (1.2%) and Germany (1.1%) are expected to experience relatively slower growth compared to emerging markets.

What are the Market Challenges for Chronic Wound Care?

The High Cost of Chronic Wound Treatment Hinders the Growth

As a result of the high cost of treatments and medications, the market growth is further expected to be hampered. The growth of the market is projected to be affected by challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals during the forecast period. In addition, inadequate policies, particularly in developing regions, have further slowed the growth of products and devices used in wound healing procedures.

Additionally, inadequate skill levels and timely procedures to treat wounds may hamper the market growth. The growth of the market is expected to be further hindered by increased concerns regarding the spread of diseases, awareness issues, and fear of bacteria. These factors are likely to result in a decline in the market.

Country-Wise Insights

What makes North America the Biggest Chronic Wound Care Drug Market?

Increasing Reimbursement Policies will spur the Adoption of Chronic Wound Treatments

North America, with its established healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of patients, is expected to hold 47% of the overall chronic wound care market share in 2023. Healthcare infrastructure has improved and skilled professionals are readily available. Chronic diseases are prevalent in this region, particularly in the United States, creating several opportunities for growth. Chronic wound care will also be adopted more widely in this region as long as adequate reimbursement policies are in place.

Approximately 6 million Americans live with chronic wound care that does not heal. A recent estimate shows that there are approximately 30.3 million Americans with diabetes or 9.4 percent of the total population. The majority of people with diabetes are unaware that they are diabetic. The number of Americans with prediabetes is about 84.1 million. Canadian and US treatment costs are higher, chronic wound care is more prevalent, and refund policies are more appropriate in this region. Due to the large number of patients suffering from chronic wound care, wound care products are in high demand and are being adopted in this region.

Chronic Wound Care in Asia Pacific is Highly Profitable?

Growing Diabetic Conditions are boosting Chronic Wound Care Demand

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of 32% of the global chronic wound market. Growing economies like China, India, and Japan in the Asia Pacific will boost market growth. According to the projections for the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region will experience the fastest growth due to increasing disposable incomes, a large number of cancer patients and diabetics, and an increased focus on healthcare over the next few years.

Almost 77 million Indians suffer from diabetes, according to an NCBI survey. Diabetic foot ulcers are another major and growing complication related to diabetes, along with the complications of diabetic neuropathy and diabetic nephropathy. As aging populations continue to grow and cancer treatment demand increases, chronic wound treatments are expected to grow. For instance, The Indian market has approved NexoBrid® from MediWound Ltd., a company that specializes in next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue regeneration and repair.

A new agreement between MediWound and Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), Italy's top biopharmaceutical company, means NexoBrid can now be distributed and marketed exclusively in India for severe burns. NexoBrid will be commercialized in India by BSV in the first half of 2023.





Key Market Players in Chronic Wound Care: A Competitive Review

The chronic wound care market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, a globally aging population, and advancements in wound care technology. A few key players dominate the market, offering a diverse range of products and solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and accelerate healing times.

Market Share Analysis by Company:

Smith & Nephew

3M

Mölnlycke Health Care

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

MIMEDX Group Inc

Others



Essential Segments Driving the Chronic Wound Care Market

By Product:

Advanced Wound Dressings

Drugs

Biologics

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices

By Wound Type:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Other Ulcers

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Online Sales



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



