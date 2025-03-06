Molecular Glues Competitive Landscape 2025: Exploring 65+ Drugs and 50+ Biotech Players in the Molecular Glue Space

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Glues - Competitive Landscape, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 65+ drugs in Molecular Glues Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

Explores 65+ drugs and 50+ biotech players in the Molecular Glue space.

Analyzes major collaborations and licensing deals shaping the industry.

Comprehensive assessment of pipeline drugs across all clinical phases.

Unmet needs, market barriers, and future trends in targeted protein degradation.

Market Highlights & Key Developments

Strategic Collaborations & Licensing Deals:

Takeda Pharmaceuticals & Degron Therapeutics (May 2024) – Developing novel molecular glue degraders for oncology, neuroscience, and inflammatory diseases.

NEOsphere Biotechnologies & Kymera Therapeutics (May 2024) – Advancing undrugged disease-causing proteins via targeted protein degradation.

Nurix Therapeutics (March 2024) – FDA lifted partial clinical hold on NX-2127, a key therapy for relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies.

Neomorph & Novo Nordisk (Feb 2024) – Collaboration for molecular glue degraders in multiple therapeutic areas.

Orionis Biosciences & Genentech (Sept 2023) – Targeting oncology and neurodegeneration with small-molecule medicines.

Featured Companies & Key Molecular Glue Therapies

Bristol Myers Squibb Golcadomide (CC-99282) (Phase III) – Immunomodulatory therapy for B-cell lymphoma.

Revolution Medicines RMC-6291 (Phase I/II) – KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor for lung and colorectal cancer.

Nested Therapeutics NST-628 (Phase I) – Brain-penetrant molecular glue targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway in solid tumors.

Nurix Therapeutics NX-2127 (Phase I) – Dual PROTAC + Molecular Glue for B-cell malignancies.

Plexium PLX-4545 (Preclinical) – Novel therapy for cancer immunotherapy via Treg destabilization.



Key Topics Covered:

Molecular Glues: Overview Introduction Classification Mechanism of action Targets Application

Molecular Glues Collaboration Analysis by Companies Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology) Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Molecular Glues: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Molecular Glues - Unmet needs

Molecular Glues - Market drivers and barriers

