Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market Research 2023-2024 & 2024 - Asia Pacific is Predicted to Grow at the Fastest Rate, Owing to the Rising Prevalence of Hepatitis B

The global liver cirrhosis treatment market accounted for USD 7.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 22.43 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.93% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis, technological advancements in medicine, increased awareness and screening initiatives, rising demand for liver transplants, and smart alliances and coordination.







Numerous conditions, including alcohol misuse, viral hepatitis (including hepatitis B and C), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and autoimmune liver illnesses, can induce liver cirrhosis, which is a major global health burden. The demand for therapeutic alternatives is fueled by the rising frequency and prevalence of these underlying diseases, which also increase the prevalence of liver cirrhosis. For instance, in May 2023, Gilead Sciences, Inc. reported favorable outcomes from a Phase 3 trial assessing filgotinib as a possible treatment for cirrhosis caused by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



By treatment type, the antiviral drugs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liver cirrhosis treatment market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of viral hepatitis, particularly hepatitis C, a major cause of cirrhosis. For instance, in April 2024, AbbVie Inc. received FDA clearance for Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa), a medication used to treat individuals with moderate to severe active Crohn's disease, which can occasionally result in cirrhosis. Additionally, the target therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the development of new, more specific drugs that target the underlying mechanisms of cirrhosis progression.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liver cirrhosis treatment market in 2023 owing to the complex nature of liver cirrhosis treatment, which often requires hospitalization for procedures or close monitoring. For instance, in February 2024, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company presented data at a medical conference showcasing the potential of Yervoy (ipilimumab) in conjunction with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a kind of liver cancer that can arise from cirrhosis. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for liver cirrhosis treatment.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of liver diseases, and strong government support for research and development. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of hepatitis B, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of liver diseases. For instance, in December 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. announced that it was partnering with a biotechnology company to create new treatments that specifically target pathways linked to liver fibrosis, a defining feature of the evolution of cirrhosis.

