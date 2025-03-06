Rapid Microbiology Testing Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $13.89 billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 10.12% - Emerging Markets, and Partnerships & Collaborations Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Product, by Application, by Method, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rapid microbiology testing market accounted for USD 4.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of several factors, including rising infectious illness incidence, a focus on early and accurate disease detection, growing public awareness of food safety and quality management, government initiatives, and growth opportunities in developing nations.







The demand for quick and precise diagnostic techniques has been brought to light by the introduction of novel infectious diseases and the growing resistance of bacteria to antibiotics. Rapid microbial testing is essential for early diagnosis and the application of suitable treatment plans, both of which improve patient outcomes. For instance, BioMerieux purchased LUMED, a software business that specialized in clinical decision support systems for hospitals, in January 2024 in order to optimize antibiotic prescriptions and track infections linked to healthcare.



By product, the instruments segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to their automation, efficiency, and broader testing capabilities. For instance, Thermo Fisher announced in 2024 that it was expanding its product portfolio to include sophisticated fast microbiology testing equipment to improve clinical diagnostic accuracy and speed. ? Additionally, the reagents and kits segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specific and user-friendly tests.



By application, the clinical disease diagnosis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to the critical need for prompt diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. For instance, Bruker added additional assays to their MALDI Biotyper platform in 2023 so that it could quickly identify microbiological species from positive blood cultures. Additionally, the food and beverage testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing concerns about food safety and increasingly stringent regulations.



By the method, the nucleic acid-based rapid microbiology testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to the high sensitivity and specificity for pathogen detection. For instance, in 2023, the Milliflex Quantum, a cutting-edge fast microbial detection instrument for biopharmaceutical applications, was introduced by Merck's MilliporeSigma division. Additionally, the growth-based rapid microbiology testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its simplicity, affordability, and faster turnaround times.



By end-user, the laboratories and hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to the critical need for rapid diagnosis and treatment of patients. For instance, Abbott's novel quick molecular test for respiratory infections, which improved its Alinity m diagnostic platform, was approved by the FDA in 2024. Additionally, the food and beverage company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on food safety and quality control regulations.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies, and strong presence of key market players. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convergence of factors including rising healthcare awareness, increasing disposable income, and growing government initiatives supporting rapid microbiology testing adoption. For instance, in 2024 Neogen unveiled the Soleris Next Generation (NG) system, a quick microbial detection instrument for checking food safety.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Demand for Faster Results

Technological Advancements

Rising global awareness

Globalization of Trade

Restraints Analysis

Regulatory Hurdles

High Cost

Resistance to Change

Opportunities Analysis

Emerging Markets

Partnerships and Collaborations

Integration with Digital Health

Threats Analysis

Security Concerns

Counterfeit Products

Technological Obsolescence

Trend Analysis

Miniaturization

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

Companies Featured

BioMerieux

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Luminex Corporation

TSI Incorporated

Neogen Corporation

Sartorius AG

Segmentation: Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Report 2023 - 2034

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Instruments

Reagents and kits

Consumables

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Clinical Disease Diagnosis

Food and Beverage Testing

Pharmaceutical and Biological Drug Testing

Environmental Testing

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing

Research Applications

Other Applications

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Method 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Diagnostic Testing

Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Laboratories and Hospitals

Food and Beverage Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

