Rapid Microbiology Testing Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $13.89 billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 10.12% - Emerging Markets, and Partnerships & Collaborations Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Product, by Application, by Method, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rapid microbiology testing market accounted for USD 4.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of several factors, including rising infectious illness incidence, a focus on early and accurate disease detection, growing public awareness of food safety and quality management, government initiatives, and growth opportunities in developing nations.
The demand for quick and precise diagnostic techniques has been brought to light by the introduction of novel infectious diseases and the growing resistance of bacteria to antibiotics. Rapid microbial testing is essential for early diagnosis and the application of suitable treatment plans, both of which improve patient outcomes. For instance, BioMerieux purchased LUMED, a software business that specialized in clinical decision support systems for hospitals, in January 2024 in order to optimize antibiotic prescriptions and track infections linked to healthcare.
By product, the instruments segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to their automation, efficiency, and broader testing capabilities. For instance, Thermo Fisher announced in 2024 that it was expanding its product portfolio to include sophisticated fast microbiology testing equipment to improve clinical diagnostic accuracy and speed. ? Additionally, the reagents and kits segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specific and user-friendly tests.
By application, the clinical disease diagnosis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to the critical need for prompt diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. For instance, Bruker added additional assays to their MALDI Biotyper platform in 2023 so that it could quickly identify microbiological species from positive blood cultures. Additionally, the food and beverage testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing concerns about food safety and increasingly stringent regulations.
By the method, the nucleic acid-based rapid microbiology testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to the high sensitivity and specificity for pathogen detection. For instance, in 2023, the Milliflex Quantum, a cutting-edge fast microbial detection instrument for biopharmaceutical applications, was introduced by Merck's MilliporeSigma division. Additionally, the growth-based rapid microbiology testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its simplicity, affordability, and faster turnaround times.
By end-user, the laboratories and hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2023 owing to the critical need for rapid diagnosis and treatment of patients. For instance, Abbott's novel quick molecular test for respiratory infections, which improved its Alinity m diagnostic platform, was approved by the FDA in 2024. Additionally, the food and beverage company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on food safety and quality control regulations.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies, and strong presence of key market players. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convergence of factors including rising healthcare awareness, increasing disposable income, and growing government initiatives supporting rapid microbiology testing adoption. For instance, in 2024 Neogen unveiled the Soleris Next Generation (NG) system, a quick microbial detection instrument for checking food safety.
This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.
Report Scope:
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2034
- Study Coverage
- Market Forecast by Product, Application, Method, and End-User
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players
- 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$13.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers Analysis
- Demand for Faster Results
- Technological Advancements
- Rising global awareness
- Globalization of Trade
Restraints Analysis
- Regulatory Hurdles
- High Cost
- Resistance to Change
Opportunities Analysis
- Emerging Markets
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Integration with Digital Health
Threats Analysis
- Security Concerns
- Counterfeit Products
- Technological Obsolescence
Trend Analysis
- Miniaturization
- Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
Companies Featured
- BioMerieux
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Abbott Laboratories
- Roche Diagnostics
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Luminex Corporation
- TSI Incorporated
- Neogen Corporation
- Sartorius AG
Segmentation: Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Report 2023 - 2034
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Instruments
- Reagents and kits
- Consumables
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Clinical Disease Diagnosis
- Food and Beverage Testing
- Pharmaceutical and Biological Drug Testing
- Environmental Testing
- Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing
- Research Applications
- Other Applications
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Method 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Diagnostic Testing
- Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Laboratories and Hospitals
- Food and Beverage Companies
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Others
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi4ltw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment