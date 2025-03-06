Antiarrhythmic Drugs (Beta Blockers, Sodium Channel Blockers) Market Research and Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Advancements in Drug Developments

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Sodium Channel Blockers), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiarrhythmic drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2025 to 2030

This anticipated growth is driven by multiple interrelated factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), an aging global population, advancements in drug development, regulatory support, and government initiatives aimed at improving cardiovascular health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the leading cause of death globally, responsible for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually.



Furthermore, the aging population is a significant factor contributing to market expansion. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that by 2030, approximately 20% of the U.S. population will be 65 years or older. This demographic shift is expected to lead to an increase in cardiovascular conditions, including arrhythmias, thereby heightening the demand for antiarrhythmic drugs. As people age, their risk of developing heart conditions increases, necessitating ongoing treatment and management strategies. This trend is not limited to the U.S.; many developed and developing nations are experiencing similar demographic changes, resulting in a global increase in demand for antiarrhythmic therapies.

Recent advancements in drug development are further propelling market growth. Research and innovation in the field of antiarrhythmic drugs have led to the introduction of novel compounds and therapeutic approaches. For instance, the development of new drug formulations that target specific ion channels has improved the efficacy and safety profiles of these medications.

Moreover, advances in personalized medicine and pharmacogenomics are paving the way for tailored treatment strategies that optimize drug efficacy based on individual patient profiles. Such innovations not only enhance treatment outcomes but also encourage the adoption of antiarrhythmic therapies among healthcare providers.

Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Report Highlights

  • By drug class, the beta blockers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.80% in 2024. Their efficacy in reducing heart rate and controlling blood pressure has made them a cornerstone in the treatment of these disorders.
  • Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 71.0% in 2024. Oral formulations allow patients to self-administer treatments at home, eliminating the need for invasive procedures or hospital visits, which can be particularly appealing in managing chronic conditions such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.
  • Based on distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 60.53% in global market for antiarrhythmic drugs in 2024.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

  • Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Advancements in Drug Development

Market restraint analysis

  • High Drug Class Cost
  • Competition from Alternative Therapies

Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry Analysis - Porter's
  • PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

  • Company overview
  • Financial performance
  • Product benchmarking
  • Strategic initiatives
    • Pfizer
    • Novartis
    • Mylan (now part of Viatris)
    • Baxter International
    • Sanofi
    • GlaxoSmithKline
    • Mayne Pharma
    • Upsher-Smith Laboratories
    • Amomed Pharma
    • Merck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjisa8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Antiarrhythmic
                            
                            
                                Beta Blocker
                            
                            
                                Calcium Channel Blocker
                            
                            
                                Cardiovascular Drugs 
                            
                            
                                Potassium Channel Blocker
                            
                            
                                Sodium Channel Blocker
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data