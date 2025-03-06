Antiarrhythmic Drugs (Beta Blockers, Sodium Channel Blockers) Market Research and Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Advancements in Drug Developments

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Sodium Channel Blockers), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antiarrhythmic drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2025 to 2030

This anticipated growth is driven by multiple interrelated factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), an aging global population, advancements in drug development, regulatory support, and government initiatives aimed at improving cardiovascular health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the leading cause of death globally, responsible for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually.







Furthermore, the aging population is a significant factor contributing to market expansion. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that by 2030, approximately 20% of the U.S. population will be 65 years or older. This demographic shift is expected to lead to an increase in cardiovascular conditions, including arrhythmias, thereby heightening the demand for antiarrhythmic drugs. As people age, their risk of developing heart conditions increases, necessitating ongoing treatment and management strategies. This trend is not limited to the U.S.; many developed and developing nations are experiencing similar demographic changes, resulting in a global increase in demand for antiarrhythmic therapies.



Recent advancements in drug development are further propelling market growth. Research and innovation in the field of antiarrhythmic drugs have led to the introduction of novel compounds and therapeutic approaches. For instance, the development of new drug formulations that target specific ion channels has improved the efficacy and safety profiles of these medications.

Moreover, advances in personalized medicine and pharmacogenomics are paving the way for tailored treatment strategies that optimize drug efficacy based on individual patient profiles. Such innovations not only enhance treatment outcomes but also encourage the adoption of antiarrhythmic therapies among healthcare providers.



Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Report Highlights

By drug class, the beta blockers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.80% in 2024. Their efficacy in reducing heart rate and controlling blood pressure has made them a cornerstone in the treatment of these disorders.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 71.0% in 2024. Oral formulations allow patients to self-administer treatments at home, eliminating the need for invasive procedures or hospital visits, which can be particularly appealing in managing chronic conditions such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

Based on distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 60.53% in global market for antiarrhythmic drugs in 2024.

