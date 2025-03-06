4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market is Projected to Reach at US$ 195.2 Million by 2035 at CAGR of 3.5% | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 138.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The growing necessity for antioxidants used in multiple industries has made the 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market to grow significantly, which is a compound that is known for its beneficial properties. Buyers nowadays are more careful in choosing what they eat as they realize the importance of antioxidants in equipping our bodies with the needed excess to fight oxidative stress and thus lessen the damage of chronic diseases. This inclination can largely be seen in the food supplement sector where the demand for dietary supplements rich in antioxidants has been soaring.

Majorly, in the cosmetic industry, 4-hydroxybenzoic acid is getting appreciated by the manufacturers because of its capability to preserve the product and to promote skin health. Antioxidants are the ones responsible for the company to be very famous by drawing the attention of customers who are looking to become beautiful and younger in an effective way through skincare.

The pharmaceutical field is integrating this compound more and more into the drug mixtures, as it is recognized as a substance that can lead to the higher efficiency of a therapy. As a filter of the effects of free radicals, the 4-hydroxybenzoic acid compounds which have been recently discovered have a high potential associated with health benefits such as anti-oxidation are going to be even more important with time which would be in result to higher demands for this product.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid market is projected to grow at 3.5% CAGR and reach USD 195.2 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute opportunity of USD 56.8 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 33.1% in 2035

in 2035 Cosmetic Consumer under Industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% creating an absolute opportunity of USD 25.1 million between 2024 and 2035

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2024 and 2035 South Asia and East Asia are expected to create an absolute opportunity of USD 32.8 million collectively

“Adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in production Processes will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market:

Key players in the 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Alta Laboratories Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Leuna Carboxylation Plant, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nanjing Chemical Industry Group, San Fu Chemical, Shandong Jinling Chemical, Suqian 3E, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemical, Ueno Fine Chemicals, Zhejiang Shengxiao, EMD Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich.

Market Development:

Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For example, On July 2024 Godrej Industries acquired Shree Vallabh’s Unit II to enhance chemicals business. This acquisition enhances Godrej’s position in chemicalindustry.



4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Industry News:

The U.S.-based INEOS announced in December 2024 that it had successfully acquired the 600kt acid factory, the Eastman Texas City facility, and all related third-party operations from Eastman Chemical Company. This will result in increased production capacity and better section quality.

