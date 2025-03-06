RetinalGenix Technologies to Participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. OTCQB:RTGN (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), today announced it will participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 16th to 18th. The Company will highlight its proprietary high-resolution, real-time retinal and ocular imaging and monitoring RetinalCam™, which is currently imaging patients and is in the prototype stage. RetinalCam™ may facilitate the detection of early biomarkers that could prevent possible future blindness or systemic disease. The Company is projecting to complete testing by Q2 2025, with the first device sales later in the year. RetinalGenix is also advancing its DNA/RNA/GPS™ Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software to validate and guide the development of novel methods and therapeutic products.

Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO of RetinalGenix Technologies, will be in attendance during the conference and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings on March 17th and 18th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or submit a registration request at Roth25Registration.

The Roth event is one of the premier investor conferences in the U.S., bringing together institutional investors, industry leaders, and emerging growth companies. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. To learn more, visit www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences.

About RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. is an innovative ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and DNA/RNA/GPS™ Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. By integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development, RetinalGenix is positioned to become a leader in precision medicine.

For more information, visit RetinalGenix Technologies website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

(800) 331-5446

IR@retinalgenix.com