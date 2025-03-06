Everything Blockchain Announces Plan to Tokenize Stock Following Coinbase's Groundbreaking Move

Jacksonville, FL, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain (OTC: $EBZT), a leader in the intersection of blockchain technology and traditional finance, today announced its intent to closely follow Coinbase's pioneering decision to tokenize its stock. The company is positioning itself as one of the first publicly traded entities to take advantage of tokenized securities, marking a monumental step towards revolutionizing shareholder engagement and increasing market efficiency.

As of today, Coinbase has reignited its plans to tokenize its COIN stock and other securities in the U.S., following the SEC’s formation of a new “crypto task force” aimed at fostering greater clarity and regulatory oversight for digital assets. Tokenized securities offer a wide range of benefits for investors, including but not limited to:

Enhanced Liquidity: Tokenization enables the fractionalization of shares, allowing investors to buy and sell in smaller increments. This opens the door to a broader, more diverse investor base, facilitating higher levels of liquidity and market participation. Increased Transaction Efficiency: Blockchain technology significantly reduces the need for intermediaries, streamlining transactions and lowering costs associated with traditional methods of trading and settlement. Improved Transparency and Security: All transactions are recorded on a public ledger, ensuring complete transparency, auditability, and security for investors. Global Access and 24/7 Trading: Tokenized securities can be accessed from anywhere in the world, offering unparalleled flexibility and real-time market engagement. This accessibility is a significant improvement over traditional markets, which are often bound by time zone restrictions. Enhanced Voting Rights and Profit-Sharing: Investors in tokenized securities are able to exercise voting rights and participate in profit-sharing schemes through smart contracts, giving them a more direct influence on the company's future decisions.

By closely following Coinbase’s strategy, EBZT is positioning itself as a first-mover in this emerging space. The company’s commitment to tokenizing its stock will not only position it as a leader in the blockchain sector but will also drive deeper shareholder engagement, enabling direct participation in company governance.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain, commented:

"The move to tokenize our stock is a natural progression for Everything Blockchain. As the financial world continues to evolve, we believe tokenization represents the future of shareholder engagement, transparency, and market efficiency. By acting as one of the first publicly traded companies to embrace this technology, we are taking a bold step in redefining the future of investing and positioning EBZT at the forefront of the blockchain revolution."

First-Mover Advantage:

With the SEC’s recent regulatory developments creating an ideal environment for tokenization, EBZT’s early adoption of this groundbreaking technology provides a unique opportunity to capitalize on the emerging market for digital securities. Tokenization of EBZT stock will offer numerous advantages, including the potential for increased shareholder participation, the ability to tap into a global investor base, and greater liquidity—all of which are poised to attract both traditional and crypto-savvy investors.





About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) focuses on identifying key challenges and opportunities in AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. The company is dedicated to investing in and innovating solutions that empower investors and advance global industries. For more information, visit https://www.ebzt.info/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan" or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

