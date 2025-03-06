Peanut Butter Market Report 2025: Steady Growth Amid Rising Health Consciousness and Flavored and Specialty Peanut Butter- Global Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Butter Market Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global peanut butter industry continues to experience robust growth as consumer preferences shift towards nutritious, plant-based diets and convenient food options. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2025 to 2033, the market is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 6.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of the health benefits of peanut butter, rich in proteins and healthy fats, is propelling the market forward. Its appeal to health-conscious consumers is further enhanced by its contribution to heart health, muscle repair, and as a source of dietary fiber for weight management. The convenience of peanut butter, with its ready-to-eat nature and long shelf life, is a significant growth driver, particularly in urban areas where busy lifestyles prevail. It serves as a versatile culinary staple that caters to a variety of tastes and can reduce the frequency of grocery shopping.

North America continues to lead the global market share, while other regions, including Asia Pacific and Europe, show significant market expansion, attributed to the growing preference for Western dietary habits and the rise in health awareness. The competitive landscape is marked by a blend of international corporations and local brands, with key players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanded distribution to consolidate their positions.

Despite facing challenges related to raw material pricing fluctuations and regional flavor preferences, the industry is ripe with opportunities stemming from the growing demand for health-oriented food variants and the burgeoning online retail sector. Players in the peanut butter market are expected to navigate this space with continual product innovation and strategic market initiatives to meet evolving consumer demands.

The burgeoning popularity of plant-based diets is another factor augmenting peanut butter sales. Peanut butter's compatibility with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles makes it an attractive source of vegetable protein, aligning with the consumer trend toward more ethical and sustainable diets. With a high protein content essential for muscle building and repair, peanut butter has also gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. As a balanced source of energy, it supports rigorous physical training and complements health-centric regimes.



The market is seeing a spike in growth due to rapid innovation and an expanding array of flavored and specialty peanut butter products. These cater to palates seeking new tastes and textures, as well as dietary needs requiring reduced-fat, sugar-free, or organic options.



Trends across product types show a preference for smooth peanut butter due to its widespread culinary uses and flavor consistency. The distribution channels analysis underscores the dominance of supermarkets and hypermarkets, thanks to their extensive product ranges and strategic locations. Online stores are rapidly gaining traction by offering convenience and a vast array of niche products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





