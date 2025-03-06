State of the US Wine Industry 2025

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Wine in the U.S. (19th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 19th edition of the Wine industry report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Wine industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data on wine sales and consumption; wine varietals; the number of wineries; distribution, packaging, and pricing trends; expenditures by demographic groups, and wine market shares.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as direct-to-consumer and e-commerce wine shipments, the popularity of sparkling wines and imports, competition from other alcoholic beverages, health trends, environmental issues, and the lingering impact of the pandemic.

The "State of the Industry" reports are concise, yet detailed studies filled with priceless data, forecasts, and objective analysis. The amount of valuable data and analysis in this report far outweighs its cost and is well worth the investment.



Depending on the topic, State of the Industry reports include historical, current, and future sales data; drivers of market growth; consumer data; a summary of the leading companies; distribution channels, foreign trade, and other relevant data and analysis. This information is a vital part of any successful business plan.

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis

Drivers of Industry Growth

Baby Boomers Slowly Losing Grip on Wine Sales

Millennials and Gen Z are Key to Future Growth as Gen X's Wine Consumption Inches Upward

Direct-to-Consumer and E-Commerce Wine Shipments

Organic Wine Sales

Wine Industry Adopting Greener Practices

Cans and Alternative Packaging Continue to Gain Market Share

Wine Sales Trends

Volume Sales for Each Type of Wine

Top Selling Wine Varietals

Sales by Price Point

Per Capita Consumption Trends

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Wine

Leading Wine Companies

Top Brands and Market Shares

Imports and Exports

Number and Location of Wineries

Producer and Consumer Price Trends for Wine

Restaurant and On-Premise Sales of Wine

Economic Trends and the Pandemic's Impact on Wine Sales

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Wine Companies

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables

Dollar and Volume Sales of Wine in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar Sales of Wine in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Price Per Gallon of Wine Sold in the U.S., 2010-2029

Volume Sales of Wine in the U.S., by Type of Wine, 2010-2029

Distribution of Table Wine Sales in the U.S., by Color, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Case Volume Market Shares for the Top 15 Wine Varietals, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Distribution of Wine Sales in the U.S., by Price Point, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Per Capita Consumption of Wine in the U.S., 2010-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Wine in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Wine, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Wine At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Wine Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 5 Brands of Table Wine, 2023-2024

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 5 Brands of Sparkling Wine/Champagne, 2023-2024

Value and Volume of U.S. Wine Imports, 2010-2029

U.S. Imports of Wine, by Top 10 Import Countries, 2023 and 2024

Value and Volume of U.S. Wine Exports, 2010-2029

U.S. Exports of Wine, by Top 10 Export Countries, 2023 and 2024

Number of Wineries in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Wineries in the U.S., by State, 2024

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Wine, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Wine, Red vs. White, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Wine, Rose vs. Sparkling, 2014-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Wine, At Home vs. Away From Home, 2010-2029

Graphs

Dollar Sales of Wine in the U.S., 2019-2029

Case Volume Market Shares for the Top 10 Wine Varietals, 2024

Per Capita Consumption of Wine in the U.S., 2019-2029

